West Bengal Polls 2026: New assembly to have 38 Muslim MLAs

[Firhad Hakim, Kolkata Mayor and TMC MLA, with his family members after casting votes in the 2026 election.]
West Bengal Assembly Election Results 2026: The newly elected 294-member West Bengal Assembly will have a total of 38 Muslim MLAs, according to the Election Commission data released after counting of votes Monday May 04, 2026.
The number of Muslim MLAs in the West Bengal assembly formed after the 2026 state polls is 04 less than the last time when 42 Muslims had won.
As many as 32 Muslim MLAs elected to the West Bengal assembly are from the Trinamool Congress (TMC). Interestingly, the Trinamool Congress has won 81 seats, and 32 of them are Muslims. The Trinamool Congress had 213 MLAs in the last assembly.
Other Muslim MLAs elected to the Assam assembly in the 2026 polls are 02 from the Congress Party, and 02 from Humayun Kabir's Aam Janata Unnayan Party (AJUP), 01 each from CPI (M) and All India Secular Front (AISF).
Following is the complete list of Muslims MLAs in West Bengal along with the constituencies they represent.
In West Bengal, the Bhartiya Janata Party (BJP) has succeeded in ending the 15-year-long rule of TMC Chief Mamata Banerjee. The BJP has won 206 of the 293 assembly seats of West Bengal where counting of votes was done Monday. The counting of votes in Falta Assembly Seat was cancelled after the ECI ordered re-poll.
The Trinamool Congress has won 81 seats as compared to 213 seats it had won in 2021. The 2026 election was also a personal setback for Banerjee as she lost her Bhabanipur constituency, considered her stronghold, to Suvendu Adhikari - once her close aide but now in BJP.
Humayun Kabir, another close aide of Mamata Banerjee, had deserted her before the 2026 state elections and floated Aam Janata Unnayan Party (AJUP). He only won 02 seats. The 02 seats Humayun Kabir's Aam Janata Unnayan Party (AJUP) has won are Rejinagar and Nowda. Kabir had contested from the two seats and has won.
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