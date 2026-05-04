Kerala Polls 2026: New Assembly to have 35 Muslim MLAs



The newly elected 140-member Kerala Assembly will have a total of 35 Muslim MLAs, according to the Election Commission data released after counting of votes Monday May 04, 2026

[Among the IUML MLAs, who have won the 2026 Keralam state elections, is also Fathima Thahiliya. Fathima is IUML's first woman MLA.]

Kerala Assembly Election Results 2026: The newly elected 140-member Kerala Assembly will have a total of 35 Muslim MLAs, according to the Election Commission data released after counting of votes Monday May 04, 2026.

The number of Muslim MLAs in the Kerala assembly formed after the 2026 state polls is 03 more than the last time when 32 Muslims had won.

As many as 22 Muslim MLAs elected to the Kerala assembly are from the Indian Union Muslim League (IUML). The IUML had fielded 27 candidates in the 2026 elections - 22 of them have got elected. Among the IUML MLAs, who have won the 2026 Keralam state elections, is also Fathima Thahiliya. Fathima is IUML's first woman MLA.

The IUML had won 15 seats in the 2021 Kerala Elections . The IUML had in 2016 elections won 18 seats, and the assembly had a total of 29 Muslim MLAs.

Other Muslim MLAs elected to the Kerala assembly are 08 from Congress (5 more than 2021), 04 from the CPI-M (05 less than 2021), and 01 from CPI (Kerala).

List of Muslim MLAs in Kerala

Following is the complete list of Muslims MLAs in Kerala along with the constituencies they represent.

Congress

ADV. T SIDDIQUE (KALPETTA) ARYADAN SHOUKATH (NILAMBUR) K.P NOUSHAD ALI (PONNANI) ANWAR SADATH (ALUVA) MOHAMMED SHIYAS (KOCHI) ADV. SHANIMOL OSMAN (AROOR) M. M. NASEER (CHADAYAMANGALAM) MUHAMMED SUDHEERSHA S (VAMANAPURAM)



CPI (M)

P.A MOHAMED RIYAS (BEYPORE) P.MAMMIKUTTY Muhammed (SHORNUR) A C MOIDEEN (KUNNAMKULAM) N. K. AKBAR (GURUVAYOOR)

Indian Union Muslim League (IUML)

A K M ASHRAF (MANJESHWAR) KALLATRA MAHIN Abdul Khader Haji (KASARAGOD) PARAKKAL ABDULLA (KUTTIADI) ADV. FATHIMA THAHILIYA (PERAMBRA) ADV. FYZAL BABU (KOZHIKODE SOUTH) M.A. RAZAK MASTER (KUNNAMANGALAM) P K FIROS (KODUVALLY) C K KASIM (THIRUVAMBADI) T.P. ASHRAFALI (KONDOTTY) P.K.BASHEER (ERNAD) ADV. M. RAHMATHULLA (MANJERI) NAJEEB KANTHAPURAM (PERINTHALMANNA) MANJALAMKUZHI ALI (MANKADA) P.K. KUNHALIKUTTY MUHAMMAED HAJI (MALAPPURAM) K.M. SHAJI (VENGARA) T V IBRAHIM (VALLIKUNNU) P M A SAMEER (TIRURANGADI) P K NAVAS (TANUR) KURUKKOLI MOIDEEN (TIRUR) PROF. ABID HUSSAIN THANGAL (KOTTAKKAL) ADV. N. SAMSUDHEEN (MANNARKKAD) ADV. V E ABDUL GAFOOR (KALAMASSERY)



CPI (Kerala)

MUHAMMED MUHASSIN (PATTAMBI)

Kerala Assembly Elections 2026: Final Result

In Kerala, the opposition UDF led by the Indian National Congress has removed from the power the Left-led LDF. The LDF was in power in Kerala since 2016.

As per the final result of the 2026 Kerala Assembly Polls announced by the Election Commission of India (ECI) the UDF has won 89 of the total 140 seats.

The LDF won a total of 35 seats - 57 less than its tally in 2021. On the other hand, the BJP has won just 03 seats - all for the first time.

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