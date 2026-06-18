Finally, US, Iran Sign Peace Deal: Full Text

After weeks of delays and a lot of ifs and buts, Iran and the United States finally signed the much awaited Peace Deal between the two countries.

After weeks of delays and a lot of ifs and buts, Iran and the United States finally signed the much awaited Peace Deal between the two countries.

Donald Trump signed the deal on behalf of the United States whereas Masoud Pezeshkian signed it on behalf of Iran.

Trump signed, what the two countries have called US-Iran Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) at the Palace of Versailles in France.

French President Macron, President of the European Commission Ursula von der Leyen, Italian Prime Minister Meloni and other G7 leaders were present when Trump signed the important document.

Iranian President Masoud Pezeshkian signed it after he received the signed copy of the MoU digitally in Tehran.

The 14-point draft of the deal was earlier circulated at G7 meetings in France, which among other things sees Tehran committing not to build nuclear weapons while Washington pledges $300 billion for Iran's reconstruction.

As per the MoU, the two countries have agreed to extend a ceasefire - by 60 days, extendable, reopen the Strait of Hormuz, lift the US naval blockade, and start further talks on Iran’s nuclear program, sanctions, and reconstruction.

It is also reported that the MoU is different from the 2015 JCPOA nuclear deal which Trump withdrew from in 2018. The Joint Comprehensive Plan of Action (JCPOA), widely known as the Iran Nuclear Deal, was the multilateral accord finalized in 2015 by Iran and the P5+1 (China, France, Russia, U.K., U.S., plus Germany) and the European Union (EU).

[Iranian President Masoud Pezeshkian after signing the deal with US Wednesday June 17, 2026.]

US, Iran Deal Full Text

Following is the full text of the draft agreement that US and Iranian officials have released.

The Islamic Republic of Iran and the United States, together with their allies in the current war, declare upon the signing of this Memorandum of Understanding an immediate and permanent end to the war on all fronts, including Lebanon, and undertake that from now on they will not launch any hostile action against each other and will refrain from the threat or use of force against each other. The final agreement will confirm the provisions of this Article and the remaining Articles. The Islamic Republic of Iran and the United States undertake to respect each other's sovereignty and territorial integrity, and to refrain from interfering in each other's internal aﬀairs. The Islamic Republic of Iran and the United States undertake to negotiate and reach a final agreement within a maximum period of 60 days, extendable by mutual consent. Immediately upon the signing of this Memorandum of Understanding, the United States shall lift the naval blockade and prevent any interference or obstruction against the Islamic Republic of Iran, and restore traﬃc within a maximum of 30 days to its full capacity; the traﬃc of ships shall be proportional to the pre-war volume of traﬃc on the part of the Islamic Republic of Iran. The United States also undertakes to withdraw its forces from the surrounding areas within 30 days after the final agreement. Upon signing this Memorandum of Understanding, the Islamic Republic of Iran will immediately take steps to ensure that the movement of merchant ships from the Persian Gulf to the Sea of Oman and vice versa is resumed within 30 days to the pre-war volume, taking into account the need for the removal of technical obstacles and the neutralisation of mines by Iran. The United States undertakes, together with its regional partners, to create a comprehensive plan agreed upon by both parties for the rehabilitation and economic development of the Islamic Republic of Iran, while ensuring financing of at least $300 billion. The implementation mechanism of this plan, as part of the final agreement, will be formulated within 60 days. The United States commits to ending, on a schedule to be agreed upon as part of the final agreement, all types of sanctions currently facing the Islamic Republic of Iran, including resolutions of the United Nations Security Council and the Board of Governors of the International Atomic Energy Agency (IAEA), and all unilateral U.S. sanctions, both primary and secondary. The Islamic Republic of Iran reiterates that it will never produce nuclear weapons. The Islamic Republic of Iran and the United States have agreed that the fate of enriched material and the fate of all other mutually agreed nuclear-related issues, including Iran’s nuclear needs, will be adequately addressed in a final agreement; the final agreement will confirm the provisions of this Article. The Islamic Republic of Iran and the United States agree that, pending a final agreement, they will maintain the status quo: Iran will maintain the status quo on its nuclear program, and the United States will not impose new sanctions on Iran or strengthen its forces in the region. The United States undertakes that immediately after the signing of this Memorandum of Understanding, and until the date of the lifting of sanctions, the United States Treasury Department will issue waivers for exports of Iranian crude oil, petrochemical products and their derivatives, and all related services, including banking, insurance, transportation, and the like. The United States undertakes that, in light of the progress of negotiations towards a final agreement, frozen or restricted funds and assets of the Islamic Republic of Iran will be released and made fully available. These funds, whether held in the master account or transferred, will be used for any final beneficiary payment determined by the Central Bank of the Islamic Republic of Iran and will be fully available for use. The United States undertakes to issue all necessary permits and licenses on this basis. The Islamic Republic of Iran and the United States agree that an implementation mechanism will be established to oversee the successful implementation of and future commitment to the Final Agreement. Following the signing of this Memorandum of Understanding, and upon receipt of assurances regarding the commencement of implementation of Articles 4, 5, 10, and 11 of this Memorandum of Understanding, and the continued implementation of these steps, the Islamic Republic of Iran and the United States will enter into negotiations for a Final Agreement solely with respect to the remaining Articles. The final agreement will be approved through a binding resolution of the UN Security Council.

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