Watch: Sundar Pichai booed at Stanford University over Google support to Israel

Google CEO, Sundar Pichai, was booed over the support the tech giant is providing to Israel and greeted by students chanting ‘Free Palestine’ slogans as he rose to address the Stanford University’s 2026 Graduation Ceremony Sunday June 14, 2026

Google CEO, Sundar Pichai, was booed over the support the tech giant is providing to Israel and greeted by students chanting ‘Free Palestine’ slogans as he rose to address the Stanford University’s 2026 Graduation Ceremony Sunday June 14, 2026.

The university campus atmosphere was serene as its 2026 commencement ceremony began on a bright morning Sunday.

However, hundreds of students started protesting against Google and hooting its CEO Sundar Pichai as soon as he was introduced and invited to deliver the keynote address.

“Shame on You…” angry students shouted and staged a walkout raising “Free Palestine” slogan and carrying the national flag of Palestine State.

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Sundar Pichai Sunday June 14, 2026 faced the ire of the students who boycotted his address chanting “Free Palestine” slogans, slamming Google for providing tech support to Israeli Genocide of Palestinians in Gaza and other occupied land. pic.twitter.com/N5hqqLkpyN — ummid.com (@ummid) June 15, 2026

Many protesting students were also seen wearing keffiyehs , a traditional scarf, as support for Palestinians.

Why students are protesting against Google?

Pichai, a Stanford alumnus, faced the ire of the students for allowing Google to provide technology support to Israeli occupation forces.

The United Nations in its report titled " Economy of Genocide " has named Google, Microsoft and other tech firms for aiding Israel in its Genocide of Palestinians in Gaza and other occupied land.

Stanford University protest was organised by "Students for Justice in Palestine (SJP)" and "No Tech for Apartheid" against Google's contracts with the Israeli Occupation Forces (IDF), Department of Homeland Security, and United States Immigration and Customs Enforcement (ICE).

Criticising Google’s role in, what it described as, the surveillance and killing of Palestinians, Stanford SJP had urged students to participate in the protest, The Statesman reported.

“We don’t need another tech billionaire to tell us how to get rich off of the killing and surveillance of Palestinians,” the Stanford SJP said. “Take a stance against war profiteering. Tell the Google CEO that he is not welcome.”

The latest protest comes amid a series of demonstrations at university campuses across the United States linked to the Israel-Gaza conflict. Student activists have repeatedly used graduation ceremonies and other high-profile campus events to voice opposition to Israel’s military actions in Gaza.

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