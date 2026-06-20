Matias Galarza’s goal replaces Saibari’s as 2026 FIFA World Cup’s fastest

Paraguay Midfielder Matias Galarza scored the fastest goal of the 2026 FIFA World Cup hours after Morocco Forward Ismael Saibari set the new record

2026 FIFA World Cup: Paraguay Midfielder Matias Galarza scored the fastest goal of the 2026 FIFA World Cup hours after Morocco Forward Ismael Saibari set the new record.

Matias Galarza sent the ball past the goalkeeper in just 64 seconds of the Paraguay vs Turkiye Group D match Friday June 19, 2026, faster than Saibari, who briefly held the tournament record the same day.

Ismael Saibari had scored the 2026 FIFA World Cup's fastest goal in the Morocco vs Scotland Group C Match on Friday June 19, 2026.

However, the record was broken only few hours later when Paraguay midfielder Matias Galarza completed the task in just 64 seconds.

Fastest Goals FIFA World Cup

Matias Galarza and Ismael Saibari may have scored two fastest goals of the 2026 FIFA World Cup. But, they are still long way to go to score the fastest goal in the history of football world cups hosted by FIFA.

The fastest goal of the FIFA World Cup is still being held by Turkish striker Hakan Şükür. Hakan Şükür hold the record of the fastest goal in the FIFA World Cup history for his goal scored in just 11 seconds during the Turikye vs South Korea match played in the 2002 Football World Cup.

The second fastest goal in the FIFA World Cup history is in the name of Czech footballer Václav Mašek who sent the ball into the net in 15 seconds playing for Czechoslovakia against Mexico in the 1962 FIFA World Cup.

The third fastest goal in the FIFA World Cup Record Book is of German Footballer Ernest Lehner. He scored his historic goal in 25 seconds while playing for Germany against Austria during the 1934 World Cup in Italy.

England footballer Bryan Robson holds the record of the 4th fastest goal in Football World Cup history. Bryan scored the goal in 27 seconds against France during the opening match of the 1982 FIFA World Cup in Spain.

Turkiye out of the world

With the defeat at the hands of Paraguay Friday, Turkiye's 2026 FIFA World Cup journey has ended. Turkiye was earlier defeated by Australia (0-2) in its opening match of the 2026 FIFA World Cup on June 14, 2026.

Interestingly, Paraguay had suffered a humiliating 1-4 defeat in its opening match of the ongoing football cup against USA. It was, however, able to defeat Turkiye, and this despite playing with 10 players.

“We showed our quality fighting spirits even with one player down. God wanted this to happen for Paraguay ‌more than ever before,” said 24-year-old Matias Galarza, on loan at Atlanta United from River Plate.

With two back to back defeats, Turkiye has now been eliminated from the 2026 football world cup.

[Zohair Mohammed Safwan Faizee is Staff Writer at ummid.com.]

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