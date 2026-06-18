Cristiano Ronaldo criticized after Portugal’s shock draw against DR Congo

Cristiano Ronaldo is being trolled and facing criticism after Portugal’s shock draw against DR Congo in the 2026 FIFA World Cup Group K opener Wednesday June 17, 2026

2026 FIFA World Cup: Cristiano Ronaldo is being trolled and facing criticism after Portugal’s shock draw against DR Congo in the 2026 FIFA World Cup Group K opener Wednesday June 17, 2026.

All eyes were on Ronaldo, when he led his team to Houston Stadium in the United States. Fans were eagerly waiting for some good football from the Portugal skipper and the team.

For, only a day ago the football fans had seen Argentina skipper Lionel Messi sealing Argentina’s victory against Algeria and Kylian Mbappe leading France to a perfect victory against Senegal.

Ditto was with Erling Haaland who scored a brace to ensure Norway wins its opening match of the 2026 FIFA World Cup Group I match against Iraq.

However, not only Portugal failed to win its opening match against DR Congo but Cristiano Ronaldo himself could not play to the expectations of the football fans.

"Team needs to score, not you”

On the expected lines, the disappointed football fans are criticizing Ronaldo for the poor performance of the Portugal football team’s Wednesday.

“After yesterday’s match, I think it’s pretty clear that Ronaldo has little to no chance of winning the World Cup. The man has lost it”, a football fan wrote on X.

But the worst reaction came from Thierry Henry - a World Cup winner and one of the greatest forwards of his generation.

"One thing that's important, people, please at home, the team needs to score. Not you need to score”, the former Arsenal and France striker said while speaking on Fox's post-match coverage

"Because he wants to score, he goes in the path of the back pass, you see both players, and it's easier for you to defend. And that's my thing: The team needs to score. Not you”, he added accusing the Portugal captain of putting personal ambition ahead of the team's needs.

Henry's criticism centred around a second-half attacking sequence involving Joao Cancelo and Bruno Fernandez. The former Barcelona striker argued that Ronaldo's movement towards the ball crowded a dangerous area and ultimately made life easier for the Congolese defence.

"So, obviously, we're going to see here Portugal being on the ball, Cancelo is going to receive the ball. Cristiano Ronaldo has been in this situation multiple times”, he said.

"If you make that run here, you make the defender take a decision to crash the six-yard box. But because he wants to score, he goes into the path of Bruno Fernandes. If he goes into that six-yard box, then it would have been a tap-in for Bruno Fernandes”, he added.

Henry further opined that Portugal's biggest challenge may not be tactical or technical, but finding the right balance between maximising Ronaldo's strengths and ensuring the team functions collectively.

Ronaldo unfazed

Cristiano Ronaldo, the highest goal scores in international football, however is unfazed by the criticism and urged the team to focus on the next game.

“It wasn't the start we wanted, but this is far from over. Head up and focus on the next game”, he wrote after the match.

With 973 goals to his credit, Ronaldo is the highest goal-scorer in international football. He now eyes the historic milestone of 1,000 goals. But, Potugal as well as his personal records at the FIFA World Cup is dismal.

Ronaldo is often compared with Messi. But, Messi is on the verge of breaking the record of most goals in FIFA world cup. With 16 goals, Messi is just a goal away from this fate. On the other hand, Ronaldo has so far scored only 08 goals in FIFA World Cup Matches.

The reason of Ronaldo's lesser goals in FIFA World Cup is defended by his supporters as Portugal so far has not performed well in the football world cup tournaments.

Portugal's best word cup was in 2022 when it reached Quarter Finals. A look at Portugal's record from 1966 to 2018 shows it knoced out at group stage.

All eyes are now on Portugal's next match when it faces Uzbekistan on June 23, 2026 again in Houston.

[Zohair M Safwan Faizee is Staff Writer at ummid.com.]

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