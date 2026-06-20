Saibari's fastest goal in 2026 FIFA WC gives Morocco edge over Scotland

Ismael Saibari’s 71st second goal, fastest in the 2026 FIFA World Cup so far, proved enough to give Morocco a 1-0 victory in Foxborough and send the Atlas Lions to the top of Group C.

2026 FIFA World Cup: Ismael Saibari’s 71st second goal, fastest in the 2026 FIFA World Cup so far, proved enough to give Morocco a 1-0 victory at Boston Stadium in Foxborough and send the Atlas Lions to the top of Group C.

Morocco had surprised football fans in the last World Cup held in Qatar when it advanced to the 2022 FIFA World Cup Semifinals. Its fairytale journey last time was ended by France. A year later the Atlas Lions advanced to the Final of Africa Cup 2025 and thrilled the fans back home.

The Atlas Lions started their 2026 FIFA World Cup journey with the same spirit when it played its opening match against Brazil on June 14, 2026. The match ended in a draw with both the teams scoring one goal each. Interestingly, Ismael Saibari was also the goal scorer in the Morocco vs Brazil last weekend.

Playing against Scotland in its second match of the Football World Cup 2026 Friday, Morocco received early lead when Ismael Saibari scored the fastest goal of the World Cup 2026 so far after just 71 seconds.

Scotland later spent whole of the remaining 89 minutes searching for a response. The Tartan Army faithful too generated plenty of noise in the stands, but their side failed to translate that support into meaningful attacking moments as Morocco ended the match with a deserved one-goal victory.

In other FIFA World Cup Group C Match Friday, Brazil defeated Haiti 3-0 with the help of Matheus Cunha's brace. Haiti had lost its opening match against Scotland on June 14, 2026. With the two back to back defeats in the 2026 World Cup, Haiti, the Western Hemisphere’s poorest nation that qualified for the World Cup for the first time since 1974, became the first team guaranteed not to reach the knockout round.

After the victory, Morocco moved to the top of Group C with 04 points following their draw with Brazil. They face Haiti in their final group-stage match on June 25.

[Zohair M Safwan Faizee is Staff Writer at ummid.com]

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