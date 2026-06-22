14, mostly students, killed in Lucknow coaching centre fire

As many as 14 people, majority of them students, have been killed in a massive fire which broke out in a coaching centre in Lucknow’s Aliganj area Monday June 22, 2026.

Lucknow (Uttar Pradesh): As many as 14 people, majority of them students, have been killed in a massive fire which broke out in a coaching centre in Lucknow’s Aliganj area Monday June 22, 2026.

"Fourteen children have lost their lives in the incident, with four injured admitted to the KGMC Trauma Centre. Instructions have been issued for a high-level inquiry", Uttar Pradesh Deputy CM Brajesh Pathak told reporters.

The fire broke out around 03:oo PM Monday in a three-storey commercial building in Lucknow's Aliganj area, where a pet shop (Aliganj Pet Fashion and Aliganj Pet Shop and Clinic) occupied the ground floor and upper levels held a coaching institute, library, computer center, and possibly a gaming zone.

"The fire broke out in a three-storey building. The fire started on the top floor and spread quickly. Some of the windows were shattered as part of the rescue efforts," said an eyewitness.

Students jumped to save life

Videos shared online show thick plumes of smoke coming out of the premises, forcing students to scramble for safety. A number of students were seen jumping from the building to escape the rapidly spreading flames, eyewitnesses said.

Police and fire tenders reached the spot and brought the fire under control. According to reporters, some students are still stranded inside even as the rescue operation is underway.

Reports said upon reaching the incident spot, firefighters breached the rear wall to rescue those stranded inside amid no proper exits, while over a dozen tenders battled the blaze for hours.

PM announces compensation

Prime Minister Modi announced a compensation of Rs 2 lakh for the families of those who have died and Rs 50,000 for the injured.

Leader of Opposition Rahul Gandhi also expressed grief over the tragic incident.

"The news of the deaths of several people and injuries to many others in the fire incident at a coaching center in Lucknow is extremely heartbreaking... I extend my deepest condolences to all the bereaved families and hope for the speedy recovery of the injured", he said.

Meanwhile, there is still a panic like situation in the area as the list or names of the students killed in the tragedy has not been made public as of now.

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