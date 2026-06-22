Keir Starmer quits as UK PM, and active politics

Keir Starmer Monday June 22, 2026 resigned as the Prime Minister of United Kingdom, and also from active politics.

London: Keir Starmer Monday June 22, 2026 resigned as the Prime Minister of United Kingdom, and also from active politics.

Keir Starmer became new Prime Minister of the United Kingdom after leading the Labour Party to a landslide victory in the July 2024 national elections .

Starmer quit the Prime Minister officer following the pressure from his party.

Earlier, over 100 Labour MPs - roughly a quarter of the party, had publicly asked Starmer to quit or set an exit timetable. Among them, who wanted Starmer to quit as Prime Minister are also top cabinet ministers - including Home Secretary Shabana Mahmood.

Starmer Resignation Speech

In an emotionally charged speech, Satrmer defended his decisions as Prime Minister and tried to answer the questions raised by his party colleagues.

"Six years ago, I inherited a Labour Party that was politically, financially and morally bankrupt. I was told, time and time again, that my party was finished", he said.

"That we were consigned to history, that a majority at the general election, let alone a landslide majority, was impossible. But we proved those people wrong because we changed our party... Ripping out the poison of antisemitism, restoring trust on the economy, defence, and national security", he said in his resignation speech delivered from outside 10, Downing Street in London.

"And becoming a party that, once again, stood proudly with, not against, our national flag. The hard work of change was with a singular purpose. Not power for power's sake but to change Britain for the better", he added.

Starmer also said he is leaving the PM office with a booming economy and setting on course the lives of workers.

"An economy that is stronger, growing faster than our peers. Wages rising faster than inflation in every single month since we came to power. Investment secured, infrastructure being built. An end to austerity, with the fastest fall in NHS waiting lists for 17 years", he said.

"The biggest improvement in rights for workers and renters in a generation. The biggest uplift in defence spending since the Cold War. Small boat crossings falling, asylum hotels closing, protecting young people from social media, and half a million children being lifted out of poverty because of the choices that I made", he said.

"The question my party is asking now is whether I am best placed to lead us into the next general election. I have heard the answer of my parliamentary party to that question. And I accept that answer with good grace", an emotional Starmer said.

"Every decision I've taken has been about putting the country I love first. That is why I will resign as leader of the Labour Party. I have spoken to His Majesty the King this morning to inform him of my decision", he stressed.

Starmer also quits active politics

While announcing his resignation as Prime Minister, Starmer also announced his decision to quit from active politics.

"And when I leave, the biggest job in the country. I shall spend more time on the most important job. Being the best husband I can to my fantastic wife, Vic, who has been a rock by my side, through good times and bad. And being the best dad I can to my beautiful children, who are my pride and my joy", he said.

Starmer said he will remain in the post until a new leader and the next Prime Minister is elected by the governing party and pledged his full support to the new leader.

"I will ask the National Executive Committee of the Labour Party to set out a timetable with nominations opening on 9 July and completed by the summer recess. In the case of a contest, this will ensure a new leader is in place before Parliament returns in September", Starmer said.

"I will remain in post as Prime Minister until the contest is complete. And I will do everything I can to ensure an orderly handover of power", he said.

Former Greater Manchester Mayor Andy Burnham, Home Secretary Shabana Mahmood, Former Health Secretary Wes Streeting, Labour and Co-operative Member of Parliament (MP) Angela Rayne, current Energy Secretary and former Labour Party leader Ed Miliband are front runners to replace Starmer.

Follow ummid.com WhatsApp Channel for all the latest updates.

Select Language to Translate in Urdu, Hindi, Marathi or Arabic