Epson Workforce Enterprise AM C10000 Printer Unpacked: What's New

Printing technology giant Epson has launched Workforce Enterprise AM C10000 - a new high-speed Color MFP printer designed for offices, print shops and print services

Printing technology giant Epson has launched Workforce Enterprise AM C10000 - a new high-speed Color MFP printer designed for offices, print shops and print services.

"With a speed of 100 PPM (Pages Per Minute), the AM-C10000 is built for reliable, consistent printing in busy environments where brand colors matter and every job must look right the first time", Epson said adding the printer combines ultra-quick output, advanced color control1 and workflow tools1 to deliver dependable, professional results.

Features

Epson Workforce Enterprise AM C10000 supports high-volume office workloads and print jobs. It has a recommended monthly print volume of 25,000 to 100,000 pages with a print speed of 100 ISO pages per meinute, the fastest in its class.

With PrecisionCore Heat-Free technology, the new Workforce Enterprise pronter engineered to support dependable, long-term performance while also delivering the lowest power consumption in its class, up to 80% lower compared to color laser printers.

The new Epson printer delivers full-speed A3/ledger duplex printing, a fast first-page-out time and quick duplex and envelope printing speeds, helping workplaces maintain productivity without sacrificing quality.

With DURABrite Pro pigment ink, it produces rapid-drying, water-resistant prints with vivid grayscale and crisp black text for professional-looking documents that stand up to handling.

More Features

The printer combines advanced finishing and flexible expansion options, and comes with features such as stacking, stapling, hole-punching, duplex printing up to SRA3, an A3+ high-capacity tray which utilizes a supplementary raw paper format (320 × 450 mm) that is slightly larger than standard A3 (297 × 420 mm), optional fax and multi-networks capabilities help teams manage complex print jobs more efficiently.

The printer also comes with mobile and cloud printing support, including Apple AirPrint, Mopria Print Service, Mopria Scan and more, enables convenient printing and scanning.

Plus, a full suite of advanced security features and seamless workflow integration, with support for Epson Solutions Suite and industry-leading third-party solutions through Epson Open Platform, allow for productivity and connectivity across the workplace.

The WorkForce Enterprise AM-C10000 replaces the WorkForce Enterprise WF-C21000, bringing added capabilities and features. The AM-C10000 is available to customers from June 17, 2026.

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