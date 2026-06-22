'Muhammad is Everything to Me': Breaking Bad star Giancarlo Esposito after converting to Islam

Breaking Bad star Giancarlo Esposito, who converted to Islam after his stay in Saudi Arabia, said Prophet Muhammad (Peace be upon him) is everything for him

[A video shared on social media showed Esposito praying alongside members of the production team inside a mosque in Morocco.]

Breaking Bad star Giancarlo Esposito, who converted to Islam after his stay in Saudi Arabia, said Prophet Muhammad (Peace be upon him) is everything for him.

Talking to media after he converted to Islam, the popular American filmstar said coming to countries like Saudi Arabia and Morocco where people have devotion towards their religion and Prophet Muhammad (Peace be upon him) had a lasting impact on him.

"For me devotion is everything. To be devoted and understand that their is only one God, one Allah... In these countries, Muhammad is everything... For me, its same", he said.

"I feel the same way in a country that has devotion to goodness, grace and God energy… So it changed my life...”, the Hollywood actor, who was well known for playing the role of Gus Fring in Breaking Bad, said.

"Peace comes from within... If you become peaceful, the world around you becomes peaceful...”, he said.

"If you don't have peace inside, we'll never have peace outside”, he added.

The news was earlier broken by General Entertainment Authority Chairman Turki Al-Sheikh who in a social media post said Esposito recited the Shahada, the Islamic declaration of faith, and joined members of a Saudi production team in prayer at a mosque in Morocco.

A widely recognized actor

The actor, who has enjoyed a decades-long career in film and television, is widely recognized for his performances in Breaking Bad, Better Call Saul, The Mandalorian, and several Hollywood productions. His role as Gus Fring earned him international acclaim and multiple award nominations.

According to Al-Sheikh, Esposito's decision came after a positive experience during his time in Saudi Arabia and his interactions with Muslims while working in the Kingdom.

Al-Sheikh said the actor expressed appreciation for the community and the hospitality he experienced during filming.

A video shared on social media showed Esposito praying alongside members of the production team inside a mosque.

Seven Dogs is among the major productions filmed in Saudi Arabia as the Kingdom continues to expand its entertainment and film sectors and attract international talent and productions.

[With inputs from Saudi Gazette.]

Follow ummid.com WhatsApp Channel for all the latest updates.

Select Language to Translate in Urdu, Hindi, Marathi or Arabic