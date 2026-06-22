Saudi Arabia School Results 2026 Today: Link, Steps to Check

The Ministry of Education in Saudi Arabia is set to announce today i.e. Monday June 22, 2026 the public school exam results online via Noor System and Tawakkalna App

Riyadh: The Ministry of Education in Saudi Arabia is set to announce today i.e. Monday June 22, 2026 the public school exam results online via Noor System and Tawakkalna App.

The Ministry of Education (MOE) follows a standardized two-semester calendar for public or government schools. The Summer Exam in 2026 (1447H) or Second Semester exams in most of the Saudi regions were held in June and the results of whicl will be announced today.

The Second Semester exams of public schools in Makkah, Madinah, Jeddah, and Taif started Sunday June 21, 2026, and will continue till next Sunday i.e. June 28, 2026. Hence, the school exam results of schools in Makkah, Madinah, Jeddah, and Taif will be announced later on.

Results of all students who appeared in the Saudi Public Schools in other regions of the Kingdom will be announced today i.e. Monday June 22, 2026.

Students who appeared in the Saudi Government Schools from grades 5 to 12 notes should note that once declared their results will be available online via the Education Department website Noor System and Tawakkalna app.

Link, Steps to Check Saudi School Exam Results via Noor System

Go to the official website of Saudi Arabia Education Ministry: " moe.gov.sa ".

". Click on the link marked as "Noor System".

Log in using your registered username and password or via the Nafath (National Single Sign-On) service.

Click on the link marked as School Exam Result 2026/1447H

Download the result and take a printout for reference

Link, Steps to Check Saudi School Exam Results via Tawakkalna App

Download Tawakkalna app via Google App Store or other online options on iOS or Android.

Navigate to the "Services" or "Education" tab within the app to view and print official report cards.

Download the result and take a printout for reference

Students should also note that there is also a dedicated “Madrasati Results” app for easier mobile access. Students are also advised to confirm directly with your school for the most accurate, up-to-date information, as minor changes can occur.

As per the government data, as many as 6.5 million students appeared in government schools of Saudi Arabia, including around 2 million students who appeared in the exam in the Makkah, Madinah, Jeddah, and Taif regions.



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