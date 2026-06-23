How Awe and "Overview Effect" May Shape Geography Learning



A new study by the University of Phoenix College of General Studies has examined how awe and sense of place may influence how learners engage with and interpret geographic concepts, with implications for instructional design in online and classroom environments

Phoenix: A new study by the University of Phoenix College of General Studies has examined how awe and sense of place may influence how learners engage with and interpret geographic concepts, with implications for instructional design in online and classroom environments.

Published in The Geography Teacher, the new peer-reviewed article has been authored by Jacquelyn Kelly, Ph.D., Associate Dean, College of General Studies; Dianna Gielstra, Ph.D., full-time faculty, Environmental Science Program; Tomáš J. Oberding, Ph.D. full-time faculty, Environmental Science Program; and Niccole V. Cerveny, Ph.D.

The article explores the "overview effect," a cognitive shift described by astronauts viewing Earth from space, characterized by a heightened sense of interconnectedness, perspective and reflection. Building on this concept, the authors examine how experiences of awe, often prompted by scale, landscape and environment, may open attention, expand thinking, and support how learners process new information.

The paper situates these ideas within geography education, suggesting that place-based and visually grounded learning experiences may help students connect abstract concepts to real-world environments while strengthening their sense of place.

"Our research highlights the power of a simple show-and-share discussion activity," said Kelly, a published researcher with more than 20 years of experience in science and mathematics education.

"Students explored awe-inspiring landscapes and then shared places that were meaningful to them. Those personal stories and images created opportunities for reflection, strengthened students' connections to environmental topics, and helped bring a sense of place into the online classroom. We hope this provides a model that other educators can use to foster engagement and connection in online learning environments", she added.

The authors have also discussed how awe-informed approaches may support curiosity and reflection, helping learners recognize gaps in understanding and integrate new knowledge with existing perspectives.

The paper focused on the xamination of the overview effect as a framework for understanding perspective shift and learning, and exploration of awe as a factor that may influence attention, curiosity and conceptual understanding. The theme of the paper also included consideration of sense of place as a meaningful element in student connection to course content, and insights into how intentional instructional design may incorporate these concepts in educational settings

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