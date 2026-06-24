In a first, Telcoin offers bank account directly linked to on-chain dollar



Telcoin Digital Asset Bank Tuesday June 23, 2026 offered users in the United States to open a bank account on Telcoin Wallet that is natively linked to bank-issued eUSD stablecoins becoming the first to connect US bank accounts directly to on-chain dollars

Los Angeles: Telcoin Digital Asset Bank Tuesday June 23, 2026 offered users in the United States to open a bank account on Telcoin Wallet that is natively linked to bank-issued eUSD stablecoins becoming the first to connect US bank accounts directly to on-chain dollars.

Telcoin's blockchain-based banking rails enable US consumers to use crypto and Telcoin Digital Asset Bank's regulated eUSD, with merchant and institutional accounts in development.

The introduction of on-chain bank accounts into Telcoin Wallet enables a single regulated account for holding dollars, making payments, and interacting with digital assets.

"This permits faster payments, lower transfer costs, and 24/7 access to financial services on blockchain rails", Telcoin said.

"Not just another place to hold digital assets"

Paul Neuner, Founder and CEO of Telcoin commenting on the development said the Telcoin bank account option is "first true crypto bank".

"Today brings the first true crypto bank to the US market. With eUSD bank accounts on Telcoin Wallet, we're proving that payments, finance, and banking can happen natively on-chain, rather than simply creating another place to hold digital assets", Paul Neuner, Founder and CEO of Telcoin, said.

"We believe the future of finance will be built on infrastructure that connects banking and blockchain directly, and this is the starting point for that future", he added.

Telcoin Digital Asset Bank's unified model after years of efforts has brought banking and blockchain infrastructure together within a regulated framework.

In 2021, Telcoin played an integral role in the development of the Nebraska Financial Innovation Act, which established a first-of-its-kind state framework for DADIs.

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