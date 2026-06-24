JCECEB Jharkhand Engineering Counselling 2026: Registration Begins

JCECEB Jharkhand Engineering Counselling 2026: The Jharkhand Combined Entrance Competitive Examination Board (JCECEB) has started through its official website 'jceceb.jharkhand.gov.in' receiving online application forms to prepare the State Merit List on the basis of JEE Main 2026 score which will then be used for the counselling conducted for admission in the state colleges running BE and BTech engineering courses.
The students who have cleared the Class 12th, Inter or Plus Two exams from any recognized board and also passed the JEE Main 2026 and now wish to take admission in Jharkhand Engineering Colleges running BE and BTech courses can submit their form starting today i.e. June 24, 2026.
The last date of submitting the application form is July 02, 2026, the candidates participating in JCECEB 2026 Counselling should note.
"Online Application Forms are invited from candidates having rank in JEE (Main) 2026 for preparing the State Merit List for conducting the Counselling for admission in different branches of B.E./B.Tech. Courses of Engineering Institutes of Jharkhand State", the board said in a notification released today.
"The online forms can be submitted from June 24 to July 02, 2026", it said.
All candidates are required to pay Registration/Application fee through Payment Gateway by Credit Card/Debit Card/Net Banking/UPI. The counselling fees are:
Candidatess should note that it is mandatory to pay the counselling fees and upload Confirmation Page and JEE 2026 Paper I (B.E./B.Tech.) 2026 Score as released by the National Testing Agency (NTA).
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