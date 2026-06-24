JCECEB Jharkhand Engineering Counselling 2026: Registration Begins

The Jharkhand Combined Entrance Competitive Examination Board (JCECEB) has started through its official website 'jceceb.jharkhand.gov.in' receiving online application forms to prepare the State Merit List on the basis of JEE Main 2026 score which will then be used for the counselling conducted for admission in the state colleges running BE and BTech engineering courses

JCECEB Jharkhand Engineering Counselling 2026: The Jharkhand Combined Entrance Competitive Examination Board (JCECEB) has started through its official website 'jceceb.jharkhand.gov.in' receiving online application forms to prepare the State Merit List on the basis of JEE Main 2026 score which will then be used for the counselling conducted for admission in the state colleges running BE and BTech engineering courses.

The students who have cleared the Class 12th, Inter or Plus Two exams from any recognized board and also passed the JEE Main 2026 and now wish to take admission in Jharkhand Engineering Colleges running BE and BTech courses can submit their form starting today i.e. June 24, 2026.

The last date of submitting the application form is July 02, 2026, the candidates participating in JCECEB 2026 Counselling should note.

"Online Application Forms are invited from candidates having rank in JEE (Main) 2026 for preparing the State Merit List for conducting the Counselling for admission in different branches of B.E./B.Tech. Courses of Engineering Institutes of Jharkhand State", the board said in a notification released today.

"The online forms can be submitted from June 24 to July 02, 2026", it said.

JCECEB Engineering Counselling Schedule 2026

Online application form submission start date: June 24, 2026

Last date of application: July 02, 2026

Date to Edit application forms by registered candidates: July 03, 2026

JCECEB Jharkhand Engineering Merit List Release date: July 05, 2026

JCECEB Engineering Counselling Fees

All candidates are required to pay Registration/Application fee through Payment Gateway by Credit Card/Debit Card/Net Banking/UPI. The counselling fees are:

For General/EWS/BC-I/BC-II candidates: INR 500/-

For SC/ST and Female Candidates of all categories: INR 250/-

No fees will be required to pay by Divyang of all categories

Steps to submit JCECEB Engineering Counselling Form

Go to the official website: " jceceb.jharkhand.gov.in"

Click on the link marked as "Click Here For All Online Application Submission - JCECEB 2026"

Click on New Registration button first to Register.

You shall receive your Registration Number via SMS / E-Mail.

Check your E-Mail Spam Box, if message is not received in your Inbox.

Now Login by clicking on Log In button to complete your Application Form submission.

Candidatess should note that it is mandatory to pay the counselling fees and upload Confirmation Page and JEE 2026 Paper I (B.E./B.Tech.) 2026 Score as released by the National Testing Agency (NTA).

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