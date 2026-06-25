Identified: Rice gene which boosts drought tolerance, grain yield

A team of researchers at Chonnam National University has identified a rice gene that plays a dual role in protecting plants from environmental stress while supporting chloroplast development.

Jeollanam-Do Province (South Korea): A team of researchers at Chonnam National University has identified a rice gene that plays a dual role in protecting plants from environmental stress while supporting chloroplast development.

The researchers, who were led by Professor Geupil Jang, said the gene called “OsFeSOD3” encodes a chloroplast-localized iron superoxide dismutase, an enzyme known for detoxifying reactive oxygen species (ROS), harmful molecules that accumulate under stressful conditions.

The findings of the research were published online on 17 December 2025 and appeared in Volume 24, Issue 4 (2026) of the Plant Biotechnology Journal.

Using time-lapse visualization of cellular ROS dynamics and genetic analyses, the researchers found that drought-induced ROS accumulation begins primarily within chloroplasts before spreading throughout plant cells. Increasing OsFeSOD3 expression reduced chloroplast ROS levels, limited overall cellular damage, and enhanced drought tolerance in rice plants.

"Chloroplast development is highly sensitive to environmental stresses such as drought, and this sensitivity is closely associated with growth inhibition and yield reduction under stress conditions," explained Professor Geupil Jang.

“OsFeSOD3 Dramatic Function”

The study also uncovered an unexpected function of OsFeSOD3. Beyond its antioxidant role, the protein was found to act as a component of the plastid-encoded RNA polymerase (PEP) complex, a molecular machinery essential for chloroplast gene expression and development.

“Through direct interactions with other PEP-complex proteins, OsFeSOD3 helps regulate chloroplast biogenesis, linking stress protection with the maintenance of photosynthetic capacity”, the researchers found.

“This dual functionality allows the gene to support both chloroplast health and plant survival under adverse conditions”, they found.

Field Trials

To assess the agricultural significance of the discovery, the team conducted field trials over two consecutive growing seasons.

Rice plants engineered to over express OsFeSOD3 produced 33–42% higher grain yields under drought conditions than wild-type plants, it was found

“The increase was largely driven by improved grain filling and greater grain numbers. In contrast, rice plants lacking OsFeSOD3, generated using CRISPR-Cas9 technology, developed severe chloroplast defects, exhibited albino leaves, and showed arrested growth, highlighting the gene's essential role in normal plant development”, the researchers said.

The findings could have important implications for crop improvement. Plant breeders often face a trade-off between productivity and stress tolerance, as stronger stress defenses can sometimes reduce yield. By simultaneously enhancing stress resistance and supporting photosynthesis, OsFeSOD3 may help overcome this limitation.

"Our findings suggest that OsFeSOD3 serves as a bi-functional regulator that coordinates chloroplastic ROS metabolism and chloroplast biogenesis in rice," concluded Prof. Jang.

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