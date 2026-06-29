Maharashtra TET goes online from 2027

The Maharashtra Teacher Eligibility Test (MAHA TET) exam will be held in Online Mode i.e. CBT – Computer Based Test mode, from its next edition to be held in 2027

Mumbai: The Maharashtra Teacher Eligibility Test (MAHA TET) exam will be held in Online Mode i.e. CBT – Computer Based Test mode, from its next edition to be held in 2027.

The Maharashtra Teacher Eligibility Test is currently held in pen and paper or offline mode. The Maha TET 2026 was scheduled to be held on Sunday June 28, 2026. It was however cancelled after paper leak.

In the wake of the outrage over TET paper leak, the Maharashtra government decided to conduct the Teacher Eligibility Test in Online Mode from 2027 onwards.

“The Maharashtra Teacher Eligibility Test and all other important exams that are currently held in pen and paper mode will be conducted in Online Mode”, Maharashtra Education Minister Dada Bhuse said in the Vidhan Parishad Monday June 29, 2026.

Meanwhile, the exam conducting body said, the new date and schedule of Maha TET 2026 will be announced soon.

Opposition Protests

Earlier in the day, leaders from different opposition parties stageg protests - in and outside Vidhan Bhavan and Vidhan Parishad, against the TET Paper Leak.

"It is a failure at various levels and the common man is suffering because of this", the Congress Party said.

The Maharashtra TET 2026 paper leak came to light a week after NEET UG 2026 Re-Exam was held. NEET UG 2026 Re-Exam was conducted on June 21, 2026 as NEET 2026 UG held on May 03, 2026 was cancelled due to paper leak.

"NEET was connected with the future of the students and the young generation… Now, the teachers, who were supposed to teach the students, are totally taken for granted. TET question paper was leaked", Congress leader Bhai Jagtap said.

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