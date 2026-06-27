Maharashtra TET June 2026 cancelled after paper leak

Thousands of teachers preparing for the Maharashtra Teacher Eligibility Test (MAH TET 2926) to be held on Sunday June 28, 2026 were left stunned as the exam was cancelled the after paper leak.

Maharashtra TET 2026: Thousands of teachers preparing for the Maharashtra Teacher Eligibility Test (MAH TET 2926) to be held on Sunday June 28, 2026 were left stunned as the exam was cancelled the after paper leak.

The Maharashtra Teacher Eligibility Test 2026 (Maha TET 2026) was originally scheduled to be held on last Sunday June 21, 2026.

It was however rescheduled as the date clashed with the NEET UG 2026 the re-exam of which was conducted on June 21, 2026 after the earlier exam held in May was cancelled due to paper leak.

As per the new schedule, the Maharashtra Teacher Eligibility Test (MAH TET 2026) was supposed to be held on Sunday June 28, 2026.

Notification

The Maharashtra Rajya Parkisha Parishad however cancelled the MAH TET 24 hours before the exam after it received reports of paper leak.

“…on the morning of today, June 27, 2026, based on confidential information, some people in Bhiwandi were found to have information about this question paper, and the Bhiwandi Police raided the place.

“After this, the officials of the Maharashtra State Examination Council were called for investigation and an immediate verification was carried out.

“It was found that some of the questions in the Teacher Eligibility Test (TET) June 2026 question paper were found to be the same with the said people, and a case has been registered at the Bhiwandi Police Station”, the Maharashtra Rajya Parkisha Parishad said in a statement released today.

The Parishad further said, "Considering the above situation, the Teacher Eligibility Test (TET) scheduled to be held on June 28, 2026 is being postponed."

The cancellation of the MAHA TET exam due to paper leak has again brought in lime light the lack of transparency and inability of the exam conducting bodies. As per the reports, as many as 89 paper leak incidents have occurred, leading to the cancellation of at least 48 major examinations, including NEET UG May 2026 and now MAHA TET 2026, over the last decade in India.

MAHA TET 2026 New Date

The Maharashtra Rajya Parkisha Parishad has announced to cancel the MAHA TET 2026 exam to be held tomorrow i.e. Sunday June 28, 2026. It has not confirmed the date of the important exam.

"Updated information regarding the Teacher Eligibility Test (TET) will be published on the Maharashtra State Examination Council website", the Parishad said.

As per the Right to Education Act, 2009, all states have to mandatorily conduct TET for recruitment of teachers to all types of schools. Only candidates who have qualified the TET will be eligible for teaching jobs henceforth.

Candidates wishing to appear for Maharashtra TET can visit the official website "mahatet.in", for the latest update and new date and schedule of the Teacher Eligibility Test (TET).

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