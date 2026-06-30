Brazil, Paraguay advance to 2026 FIFA WC last 16 after stunning victories

Brazil and Paraguay Monday June 29, 2026 advanced to the 2026 Football World Cup Round of 16 after defeating Japan and Germany in their respective matches in the knockout round

2026 FIFA World Cup: Brazil and Paraguay Monday June 29, 2026 advanced to the 2026 Football World Cup Round of 16 after defeating Japan and Germany in their respective matches in the knockout round.

Brazil defeated Japan 2-1 whereas Paraguay won its match against 4-time World Cup Champions Germany after penalty shootout.

Japan vs Brazil Highlights

Japan had received early lead after Midfielder Kaishu Sano sent the ball past the goalkeeper in the 29th minute of the match.

Henceforth, the Japanese footballers kept the match tightly in their grip. Displayed a strong and disciplined defence, Japan took the match to Second Half with the score reading as 1-0.

But Carlos Casemiro shined in the 59th minute to hit the equalizer. The Japanese footballers were not ready to give up, and kept the football fans on their feet.

The match was about to end with a penalty shootout. But, badly for the Japan team, Gabriel Martinelli scored the winner in the added time (90+6’), knocking out the 4-time AFC Asia Champions from the 2026 Football World Cup.

Germany vs Paraguay Highlights

Germany trailed 1-0 at Half Time to Julio Enciso’s 42nd-minute header from Matias Galarza’s cross on Monday. It was a limp display by the four-time winners in the first period, but they drew level in the Second Half, when Kai Havertz scored eight minutes after the restart with a glancing header from Florian Wirtz’s ball in from the flank.

Paraguay entered the knockout clash as overwhelming underdogs against a Germany side that had been among the favourites to win the World Cup. But La Albirroja produced a disciplined defensive display before holding their nerve in the penalty shootout (4-3) to eliminate Gemrany from 2026 FIFA World Cup.

Goalkeeper Orlando Gill emerged as the hero, producing a standout performance before Paraguay converted four of their penalties to complete a famous upset.

The victory secured Paraguay's place in the Round of 16 for the first time since the 2010 World Cup and instantly became one of the biggest knockout upsets the tournament has witnessed.

Hours after the famous victory, the Paraguayan government announced that Tuesday, June 30, would be observed as a national public holiday. In an official statement, the Presidency of the Republic said the decision was taken "in recognition of the historic victory of the Paraguayan national football team over Germany."

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