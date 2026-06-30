WBJEE 2026 Counselling: Registration, Choice Filling Begin Today

West Bengal Joint Entrance Examinations Board (WBJEEB) is starting from today i.e. Tuesday June 30, 2026 choice filling and online registration of students seeking admission in West Bengal colleges of Engineering and Technology, Pharmacy and Architecture on the basis of WBJEE 2026 score

WBJEE 2026 Counselling: West Bengal Joint Entrance Examinations Board (WBJEEB) is starting from today i.e. Tuesday June 30, 2026 choice filling and online registration of students seeking admission in West Bengal colleges of Engineering, Technology, Pharmacy and Architecture on the basis of WBJEE 2026 score.

The WBJEE 2026 for admission to Engineering, Technology, Pharmacy and Architecture courses of different Universities and Colleges in West Bengal were held on Sunday May 24, 2026.

After successfully conducting the entrance exam, the West Bengal Joint Entrance Examinations Board had released WBJEE provisional answer keys on May 27, 2026. Candidates were given time till May 29, 2026 to raise objections.

After analysing the objections raised by the candidates, the West Bengal Joint Entrance Examinations Board published the WBJEE Final Answer Key on June 17, and the result and WBJEE 2026 rank and score of candidates on June 18, 2026.

Following the declaration of WBJEE 2026 result and ranks of candidates, the West Bengal Joint Entrance Examinations Board is now starting the admission counselling for the courses such as BE, BTech, B Pharm, Pharm D, B Arch and others.

WBJEE 2026 e-Counselling - Important Dates

Registration, payment of registration fee, Choice filling: June 30 to July 05, 2026

Candidates may modify and can lock their choices: June 30 to July 05, 2026

WBJEE 2026 1st round of seat allotment result: July 07, 2026

Payment of Seat acceptance fee, and Reporting to allotted institutes for document verification and admission: July 07 to 11, 2026

2nd round Registration and Choice Filling: July 13 to 17, 2026

WBJEE 2026 2nd round of seat allotment result: July 21, 2026

Payment of Seat acceptance fee for Round 2, reporting to allotted institutes for document verification and admission (if the candidate desires). Withdrawal by the candidate: July 21 to 23, 2026

3rd round Registration and Choice Filling: July 24 to 26, 2026

WBJEE 2026 3rd round of seat allotment result: July 28, 2026

Payment of Seat acceptance fee for Round 2, reporting to allotted institutes for document verification and admission (if the candidate desires). Withdrawal by the candidate: July 28 to 30, 2026

WBJEE 2026 Mop up round schedule: Will be announced later

Steps for WBJEE 2026 Counselling Registration

Go to the WBJEE 2026 official website: " wbjeeb.nic.in ".

". Click on Registration and Choice for JEE (Main) and Architecture seats on the bottom of the home page.

Sign-in if you have already registered OR click on New Candidate Registration.

Read the consent and click on “I Agree” button to proceed.

Select type of registration, enter WBJEE roll number and complete registration.

Students participating in WBJEE 2026 Counselling should note that before proceeding for registration and choice filling they should carefully read the Information Brochure and seat matrix (available and vacant seats) in different colleges affiliated to West Bengal universities.



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