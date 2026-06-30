WBJEE 2026 Counselling: Registration, Choice Filling Begin Today

WBJEE 2026 Counselling: West Bengal Joint Entrance Examinations Board (WBJEEB) is starting from today i.e. Tuesday June 30, 2026 choice filling and online registration of students seeking admission in West Bengal colleges of Engineering, Technology, Pharmacy and Architecture on the basis of WBJEE 2026 score.
The WBJEE 2026 for admission to Engineering, Technology, Pharmacy and Architecture courses of different Universities and Colleges in West Bengal were held on Sunday May 24, 2026.
After successfully conducting the entrance exam, the West Bengal Joint Entrance Examinations Board had released WBJEE provisional answer keys on May 27, 2026. Candidates were given time till May 29, 2026 to raise objections.
After analysing the objections raised by the candidates, the West Bengal Joint Entrance Examinations Board published the WBJEE Final Answer Key on June 17, and the result and WBJEE 2026 rank and score of candidates on June 18, 2026.
Following the declaration of WBJEE 2026 result and ranks of candidates, the West Bengal Joint Entrance Examinations Board is now starting the admission counselling for the courses such as BE, BTech, B Pharm, Pharm D, B Arch and others.
Students participating in WBJEE 2026 Counselling should note that before proceeding for registration and choice filling they should carefully read the Information Brochure and seat matrix (available and vacant seats) in different colleges affiliated to West Bengal universities.
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