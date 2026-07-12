NEET Re-Exam Result Date 2026 - Latest Update

After successfully conducting NEET UG 2026 Re-Exam and releasing the Provisional Answer Key, the National Testing Agency (NTA) is now releasing the result of the important medical entrance exam

NEET UG 2026 Re-Exam Result: After successfully conducting NEET UG 2026 Re-Exam and releasing the Provisional Answer Key, the National Testing Agency (NTA) is now releasing the result of the important medical entrance exam.

Candidates, who appeared in the National Eligibility cum Entrance Test Undergraduate (NEET UG) Re-Exam held on June 21, 2026 , should note that before releasing the result, the NTA will publish the NEET UG 2026 Re-Exam Final Answer Key on its official website “neet.nta.nic.in”.

NEET UG 2026 Re-Exam Timeline

The NTA had originally conducted the NEET UG 2026 exam on May 03, 2026. The exam was however cancelled following paper leak.

Consequently, the NTA conducted the re-exam of the important medical entrance exam conducted for admission in MBBS, BDS, BUMS, BAMS, BHMS and other medical and para-medical courses, on June 21, 2026.

After conducting the NEET UG Re-Exam, the NTA released NEET UG 2026 Re-Exam Provisional Answer Key on June 25, 2026. The candidates were given time till June 28, 2026 to raise objections and challenge the NEET UG official answer key.

NEET UG Re-Exam 2026 Date

The NTA normally releases the NEET UG result within 45 days after conducting the entrance test following which the medical admission counseling starts.

This year, however, since the NTA was forced to conduct a re-exam after the paper leak, the NEET UG medical admission counselling 2026 has been delayed. Accordingly, the NTA is expected to announce the NEET UG 2026 Re-Exam result earlier than the scheduled timeline.

Multiple media reports citing the NTA sources said the NEET UG 2026 Re-Exam result can be announced before July 20, 2026. Some reports also claimed that the NEET UG Re-Exam can be declared any time.

Candidates should note that the NTA as a normal practice announces in advance the exact date and time to publish the NEET UG Re Exam result.

Candidates should also note that the NEET UG Re Exam Final Answer Key will be published, first followed by the result of the important medical test.

Steps to Check NEET UG 2026 Result

Once published, the NEET UG result and All India Rank (AIR) will be available for download via official website "neet.nta.nic.in".

Go to the official website: " neet.nta.nic.in ".

". Click on the link marked as "NEET UG 2026 Result"

Enter Application ID and Password

Click on Submit button to download the NEET Result in PDF

Download and take a printout

Along with the result, the NTA released Percentile Score. Candidates should note that NEET percentile is not the same as percentage. This helps determine eligibility and ranks in a normalized manner across the entire cohort.

The percentile score is calculated using the formula: (Number of candidates with score equal to or less than yours ÷ Total candidates) × 100

NEET UG 2026 Counselling

The all India rank and NEET UG score are used for medical counselling. The medical counselling conducted for admission in MBBS, BDS, BUMS and other UG courses are conducted nationwide as well as by respective states.

The NEET UG 2026 counselling will be conducted in multiple rounds by Medical Counselling Committee (MCC) and respective state authorities and CET Cells.

The medical counselling conducted for admission medical and paramedical courses include All India Quota (AIQ) Counselling (15%) by MCC for central institutions like AIIMS, JIPMER, and State Quota Counselling (85%) by individual states.

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