Maharashtra 10th, 12th Supplementary Exam Result 2026 - Check Here



The Maharashtra State Board of Secondary and Higher Secondary Education (MSBSHSE) is declaring on its official website 'www.mahahsscboard.in' the results of the SSC (Class 10) and HSC (Class 12) Supplementary (Repeaters, ATKT or Improvement) Exams held in June 2026 today i.e. Tuesday July 14, 2026

MSBSHSE Maharashtra Supplementary Exam 2026 Result: The Maharashtra State Board of Secondary and Higher Secondary Education (MSBSHSE) is declaring on its official website 'www.mahahsscboard.in' the results of the SSC (Class 10) and HSC (Class 12) Supplementary (Repeaters, ATKT or Improvement) Exams held in June 2026 today i.e. Tuesday July 14, 2026.

According to the Mumbai Pune Maharashtra Education Board, the results of the SSC (Class 10) and HSC (Class 12) Supplementary (Repeaters) Exams held in June 2026 will be available on board's website "mahahsscboard.in" at 01:00 PM today.

The Maharashtra board normally declares the SSC Class X and HSC Class XII results on different days. The board however announces the Supplementary exam results on the same day.

The Supplementary exams, also known as ATKT, Repeater, or Improvement exams, were held for students who could not pass and clear the regular exams held in February/March. The exam was also held for the students who had secured unsatisfactory score in the regular exam and they wanted to improve their result.

The Maharashtra board had announced the 10th and 12th regular exam results on May 08 and May 02 , 2026 respectively. The the state had registered an overall pass percentage of 89.79% in the 2026 HSC Regular Exams, on the other hand, the SSC Regular Exam ended with an overall pass percentage of 94.10%.

Steps to check Maha 10th Result 2026

Students can follow the steps given below to check Maharashtra 10th Result 2026.

Go to result website: " https://sscresult.mahahsscboard.in ".

". Click on SSC Examination June 2026 Result

Enter Exam Seat Number, Date of Birth and Mother's name.

Click on Get Result button to check your score.

Steps to check Maha 12th Result 2026

Students can follow the steps given below to check Maharashtra 12th Result 2026.

Go to result website: " https://hscresult.mahahsscboard.in ".

". Click on HSC Examination June 2026 Result

Enter Exam Seat Number, Date of Birth and Mother's name.

Click on Get Result button to check your score.

Students should note that they will be able to take printouts of their scorecards online but original marksheet will be provided to them from their respective schools and junior colleges later on.

The SSC, Class 10 Supplementary or Repeater exam this year was conducted from June 16 to 30, 2026, and the HSC, Class 12 Supplementary / Improvement exam from June 16 to July 08, 2026.

Like regular exams, SSC (Class 10 Metric) and 12th HSC, Supplementary (Repeaters) Exams were held under Mumbai, Pune, Aurangabad, Nashik, Amravati, Kolhapur, Kokan, Latur and Nagpur divisional boards.

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