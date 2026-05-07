Maharashtra SSC Result 2026 Date: May 08, Time: 01 PM



In a single line message posted on its official website, the board said Maharashtra SSC result will be declared tomorrow i.e. Friday May 08, 2026 at 01:00 pm

Maharashtra SSC Result 2026 Date and Time: It is officially confirmed. Maharashtra SSC, Class 10, Class X or Matric result will be declared on Friday May 08, 2026.

In a single line message posted on its official website, the board said Maharashtra SSC result will be declared tomorrow i.e. Friday May 08, 2026 at 01:00 pm.

The Maharashtra board had conducted the SSC (10th board) exams from February 20 to March 18, 2026 across 5,111 examination centres in the state. More than 16 lakh students from different parts of Maharashtra appeared in the important secondary exams held annually.

List of websites to check Maharashtra 10th result

sscresult.mahahsscboard.in

sscresult.mkcl.org

www.mahahsscboard.in

results.digilocker.gov.in

Candidates can also check their 10th result via Digilocker app.

Steps to check Maha 10th Result 2026

Students can follow the steps given below to check Maharashtra 10th Result 2026.

Go to result website: " https://sscresult.mahahsscboard.in ".

". Click on SSC Examination March 2026 Result

Enter Exam Seat Number, Date of Birth and Mother's name.

Click on Get Result button to check your score.

Along with the 10th result, Maharashtra board will also release overall pass percentage and other result related data. Students should note that the Maharashtra board does not release SSC Merit and Class 10 Toppers list.

The Maharashtra board had on May 02, 2026 announnced the Class XIIth board exam 2026. In an important development from this year, the board said it will release a single document to SSC and HSC students which will serve as marksheet as well as passing certificate .

In a related development, the Maharashtra Education Department has launched a special website for admission in FYJC or Class 11 for the year 2026-27. and also started students' registration . Students passing the Class 10 exam should note that the FYJC admission process has been made online across Maharashtra.

Maharashtra 10th Result of Past Few Years

The Class 10 board exam last year was held from February 21 to March 17, 2025. The result was announced on May 12, 2025 when the state board registered an overall pass percentage of 94.10%.

The Maharashtra board had recorded a pass percentage of 95.81% in the 2024 10th board exam 2024 result of which was declared on May 27, 2024 .

In 2023 , the Maharashtra state recorded an overall pass percentage of 93.83% - a decline by over 3.11 as compared to 2022 when the pass percentage was 96.94%. in SSC Class 10 exams.

The Maharashtra state board had announced Class 10 result in 2021 on July 16 . In 2021, the SSC result was prepared based on internal assessment because of Covid-19 and most of the students were declared passed.

In 2020, the state board declared the result on July 29 when it recorded an overall pass percentage of 95.30 - an improvement by over 18.20 as compared to 2019 when the pass percentage 77.10.

In 2019, SSC result was announced on June 08 whereas in 2020 and 2021 they were delayed because of the Pandemic.

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