Kerala declares school, college holiday for 2026 Football World Cup



The Kerala State Government has announced a day’s off on Monday July 20, 2026 for all educational institutions in the wake of the 2026 FIFA World Cup Final to be played between Argentina vs Spain

Thiruvananthapuram: The Kerala State Government has announced a day’s off on Monday July 20, 2026 for all educational institutions in the wake of the 2026 FIFA World Cup Final to be played between Argentina vs Spain.

The FIFA World Cup 2026 Final is set for Monday 12.30 AM Indian Standard Time. As the world cup final is expected to last till late night, the Congress-led UDF government in Kerala has announced holiday on Monday July 20, 2026.

“All schools, colleges, universities and educational institutions will remain closed on Monday July 20, 2026. The decision has been taken so that local residents can enjoy the football world cup without worrying to attend classes after a sleepless night”, the Higher Education Minister Roji M John said.

Kerala has a huge fan following for football. The state has already geared up for the 2026 FIFA World Cup Final between Spain and Argentina with big screens installed at a number of places in Kerala.

What’s more! Taking note of the football fever in the state, Kerala Tourism, Culture and Cinema Minister P C Vishnunath announced that the football world cup final will be screened at Kairali-Sree Theatre Complexes in Thiruvananthapuram and Kozhikode, both operated by the Kerala State Film Development Corporation (KSFDC).

The final will be screened live at regular ticket rates, allowing football lovers to watch the match on the big screen alongside fellow fans, the minister said.

Spain vs Argentina Prediction

The Argentina versus Spain showdown Sunday July 19, 2026 will be played at the New York New Jersey Stadium in the United States.

Both the teams will reveal their players line-up before the start of the much awaited world cup final.

Sports experts, former players and journalists meanwhile are sharing their predictions. Brazilian legend Ronaldo Nazario believes that Spain will beat reigning champions Argentina to win the FIFA World Cup 2026 final.

Ronaldo pointed out that Spain has controlled almost all of their matches in the 2026 Football World Cup so far, and it could prove to be pivotal against Lionel Messi and team.

"I think Spain will win the game - and easily," Ronaldo said when asked about the summit clash on ESPN Brasil.

While Argentina will look to become the first team since Brazil in 1962 to retain the trophy, Spain has conceded just one goal in their last seven World Cup matches.

"I don't think Argentina have the strength to turn the game around if Spain go one or two goals ahead, because Spain will have possession all the time," he added.

Former England striker Michael Owen also said world number two Spain are the “deserved” winners of the tournament.

“Spain haven’t got the greatest individual players, I think France probably have … But Spain as a team are everything England are not – they are brave, courageous with the ball,” Owen told The Straits Times.

“Spain are just a great team that pass the ball confidently and play amazing football as a collective,” he predicted victory of Spain, which reached 2026 Football World Cup Final defeating the favourite France .

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