Mbappe beats Messi in Golden Boot Race but fails to ensure France win over England



Kylian Mbappe Saturday July 18, 2026 beat Lionel Messi in the Adidas Golden Boot Race, but failed to seal France victory over England in the 2026 FIFA World Cup Match for Bronze.

2026 FIFA World Cup: Kylian Mbappe Saturday July 18, 2026 beat Lionel Messi in the Adidas Golden Boot Race, but failed to seal France victory over England in the 2026 FIFA World Cup Match for Bronze.

In the 2026 Football World Cup Match between France and England played at Miami Stadium for the 3rd best football team of the ongoing tournament, Mbappe scored a brace, taking his total goals tally to 10.

Lionel Messi, who missed scoring in the last two matches, has scored a total of 08 goals. With 10 goals to his credit, Kylian Mbappe has scored 02 goals more than the Argentina Captain.

Though Mbappe has surpassed Messi in the Adidas Golden Boot Race, his two goals against England Saturday were not enough to defeat England.

England won the match against France 6-4 in what is being billed as one of the most entertaining matches of the football world cup.

Mbappe all time goal scorer in World Cup

The French star Saturday also became the all-time leading goal scorer in the World Cup history with 22 goals after his second net of his country’s third-place match against England.

Mbappe is the first player with 10 goals in a World Cup since West Germany's Gerd Muller in 1970.

"I'm just trying to help my team score every time," Mbappe said after the match.

"It's for sure that when you score that many goals in the World Cup, it elevates you to certain levels but I would have liked to not be the top scorer in history and play tomorrow's (championship) match”, he added.

"So, I think it's good for legacy and when we stop (playing) to say that I was one of those players. But today, it's not the first thing crossing my mind”, he said.

During the 2026 football world cup, Mbappe also set a new record of most goals in knockout stages .

Meanwhile, the New York New Jersey Stadium is gearing up for the 2026 FIFA World Cup Final to be played between defending champions Argentina and Spain. Messi will now be required to lead not only Argentina to victory but also score at least 03 goals to end as the highest goal scorer of the 2026 world cup and win the Adidas Golden Boot Race.

On the other hand, if Messi fails and Kylian Mbappé wins the 2026 FIFA World Cup Golden Boot, he will become the first ever player to win the LaLiga Golden Boot, UEFA Champions League Golden Boot and FIFA World Cup Golden Boot - all in the same season.

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