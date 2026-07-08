KEAM 2026 Engg First Phase Allotment Out: Steps, Link to Check

The Office of the Commissioner for Entrance Examinations (CEE) has published today i.e. Wednesday July 08, 2026 the Final Allotment of the students who appeared for KEAM 2026 (KEAM 2026 Engineering: First phase allotment published) and are now seeking admission in First Year Engineering courses for the year 2026-27.

KEAM 2026 Engineering Allotment: The Office of the Commissioner for Entrance Examinations (CEE) has published today i.e. Wednesday July 08, 2026 the Final Allotment of the students who appeared for KEAM 2026 (KEAM 2026 Engineering: First phase allotment published) and are now seeking admission in First Year Engineering courses for the year 2026-27.

KEAM 2026 Trial Allotment

Candidates should note that the CEE Kerala had published KEAM 2026 Provisional or Trial Allotment on July 06, 2026. The KEAM trial allotment was intended to give candidates an idea of the likelihood of securing admission to a particular course or college, based on their options and rank

After releasing the trial allotment, CEE Kerala provided students the online facility for submission and re-arrangement of options up to 02.00 PM on July 08, 2026.

Candidates should note that the KEAM 2026 First Phase Allotment is available for download on the official website "cee.kerala.gov.in" through candidates portal.

KEAM 2026 Engineeering First Phase Allotment - Steps to check

Go to the official website: " cee.kerala.gov.in ".

". Click on the given link to go to KEAM 2026 Candidate Portal

Log-in using Application Number, Password and Access Code.

Click on the given link marked as "Engineering: First phase allotment published" to check the seat allotment.

The candidates who have got an allotment shall have to remit the fee to be paid to the Commissioner for Entrance Examinations as specified in the first phase allotment memo by way of Online Payment from July 09 to 12, 2026 up to 04.00 PM in order to accept the allotment.

KEAM Engineering Options

The CEE Kerala had started option registration and choice filling for Centralised Allotment Process (CAP) to Professional Degree Courses in Engineering for the year 2026-27 from July 02, 2026. The last date of Option Registration was till 12:00 PM on July 07, 2026.

Candidates who are seeking admission in Pharmacy (B Pharm) should note that Option Registration for them has not started yet. The CEE Kerala has also not published Allotment schedule for KEAM 2026 Pharmacy counselling.

The CEE Kerala had released the KEAM 2026 Engineering and Pharmacy results and toppers list on June 27, 2026. After releasing the rank list, the CEE Kerala also released category list - for Engineering and Pharmacy, on its website.

Candidates should note that KEAM Pharmacy Counselling and Seat Allotment will be held based on the rank obtained by the candidates. KEAM Counselling schedule of the year 2026 will be available on the website soon.

On the other hand, the CEE Kerala Online Facility for Submission of NEET (UG) 2026 Result and Score for the students participating in Medical (MBBS and BDS) & Medical Allied Courses will commence after the declaration of NEET UG Re-Exam Result 2026 .

Follow ummid.com WhatsApp Channel for all the latest updates.

Select Language to Translate in Urdu, Hindi, Marathi or Arabic