TN NEET UG 2026 Counselling: List of not-Eligible Candidates Published

The Tamil Nadu Medical Selection Committee has published on its official website ‘tnmedicalselection.net’ the list of candidates who have registered for NEET UG 2026 MBBS (Medical) and BDS (Dental) Counselling but have been found ineligible for different reasons

Tamil Nadu NEET UG 2026 Counselling: The Tamil Nadu Medical Selection Committee has published on its official website ‘tnmedicalselection.net’ the list of candidates who have registered for NEET UG 2026 MBBS (Medical) and BDS (Dental) Counselling but have been found ineligible for different reasons.

The TN Medical Selection Committee has published two separate lists of not-eligible candidates who are seeking admission in MBBS and BDS courses under the Management Quota and Government Quota seats.

Candidates participating in the Tamil Nadu Medical and Dental Counselling should check the official website and raise grievances if their name is in the list.

Candidates should note that there are two separate links – one to download the list of ineligible candidates, and the other is to raise and submit the grievances. The last date and time to raise grievances is August 07, 2026 before 03:00 PM, candidates should note.

TN NEET UG Counselling 2026

The Directorate of Medical Education Tamil Nadu (DME Tamil Nadu) had started through its official website "tnmedicalselection.net" Online Registration of the students wishing to participate in TN MBBS / BDS Counselling for NEET UG 2026 from June 29, 2026.

The last date of application and online registration was July 23, 2026. The Directorate of Medical Education Tamil Nadu (DME Tamil Nadu) had, however, re-opened the registration window on July 26, 2026.

The application deadline was extended based on the representations received from students, the Selection Committee, Directorate of Medical Education and Research, Tamil Nadu.

Tamil Nadu MBBS, BDS Rank List 2026

Candidates should note that the Directorate of Medical Education Tamil Nadu (DME Tamil Nadu) after the last date of registration will publish on its official website "tnmedicalselection.net' and 'tnhealth.tn.gov.in' the Rank List, also called as Merit List, of the students. HealthEducation & Medical Training

Candidates should note that the Selection Committee has not confirmed the exact date and time to release the NEET UG Merit List or TN NEET UG Rank List. It will, however, release it on the official website soon after August 07, 2026 - the last date to raise grievances by not-eligible candidates.

Candidates should note that the TN NEET UG 2026 Rank List will be published category-wise. This included: Provisional Rank List for MBBS/BDS 2026 2027 session (Management Quota), Provisional Rank List for MBBS/BDS 2026 2027 session (7.5% Reservation) and Provisional Rank List for MBBS/BDS 2026 2027 session (Government Quota).

Candidates should also note that the TN NEET UG Rank List will be in PDF and candidates will be able to download it from the TN Medical Selection official website.

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