04 Muslims in 119th U.S. Congress

[(Clockwise from L) Rashida Tlaib, Ilhan Omar, Lateefah Simon and André Carson]

Washington: There are only 04 Muslims in the Christian dominated newly elected U.S. Congress or House of Representatives which opened its 119th session on January 03, 2025.

The number of Muslims in the 119th Congress is up by 01 as compared to their tally in the last Congress .

The 118th U.S. Congress had 03 Muslims - André Carson (D- Indiana), Ilhan Omar (D- Minnesota) and Rashida Tlaib (D-Michigan).

All three won the U.S. elections held in November 2024.

The newest Muslim to enter the House is Lateefah Simon (D-California).

So far, only 05 Muslim Americans - all Democrats, have ever been elected to Congress, the first being Keith Ellison in 2006.

The Congress also has 04 Hindus and 03 Buddhists. There were 02 Hindus and 02 Buddhists in the previous Congress.

The Hindus in the U.S. Congress are Ro Khanna (D-California), Raja Krishnamoorthi (D-Illinoi), Shri Thanedar (D-Michigan) and Suhas Subramanyam (D- Virginia).

The Jews are the second largest religious group in the 119th U.S. Congress. There are 32 Jews in the new Congress – 01 down their tally in the 118th Congress, according to religious composition of the U.S. Congress released by Pew Research.

Christians dominate U.S. Congress

The 119th Congress is dominated by Christians as always. Yet, the Congressmen who identify them as Christian is less as compared to their last tally.

There are 461 Christian members of Congress in the 119th Congress having a total of 532 members, compared with 469 in the previous Congress. It is the lowest number of Christians since the start of the 2009-2011 congressional session.

Of the 461 Christians in the 119th Congress, 295 are Protestant, a decrease of eight from the previous session.

Baptists are the largest category of Protestants in the new Congress, with 75 members (14.1% of Congress).

The next largest Protestant groups in the new Congress are Methodists (26 members), Presbyterians (26), Episcopalians (22) and Lutherans (19).

At 87%, Christians still make up the lion’s share of the Congress, far exceeding the Christian share of all U.S. adults, which stands at 62% after several decades of decline, according to Pew Research analysis.

The new Congress also has 150 Catholics, two more than in the last session. Still, that’s lower than the average number of Catholic members over the last decade and a half, the Pew Research said in its latest survey.

