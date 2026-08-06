Maha Direct 2nd Yr Pharmacy 2026 Round 1 Allotment - Direct Link

Candidates should note that date of reporting to the allotted Institute and Confirmation of Admission after Direct Second Year Pharmacy (DSP 2026) CAP Round I is from August 07 to 09, 2026

Maharashtra Direct Second Year Pharmacy CAP Round 1 Allotment 2026: Maharashtra CET Cell is set to publish today i.e. Thursday August 06, 2026 on its official website 'dsp2026.mahacet.org.in' Provisional Allotment Result of CAP Round I of candidates who have registered for admission in Direct 2nd Year Pharmacy (B Pharmacy and Pharm D) courses for the year 2026-27.

DSP 2026 Merit List, Round 1 Allotment

Maharashtra CET Cell had on July 31, 2026 released DSP 26 Final Merit List and Seat Matrix i.e. distribution of vacant seats in different colleges available for admission in Direct Second Year Pharmacy (B Pharmacy and Pharm D) courses.

The CET Cell had published on July 26, 2026 DSP 2026 Provisional Merit List of registered candidates.

After releasing the DSP Merit List and Seat Matrix, candidates were asked to submit there options and college preference from August 02 to 04, 2026.

Based on the option and choices submitted by the candidates, the CET Cell will publish today i.e. Thursday August 06, 2026 DSP CAP Round 1 result on its official website.

Steps to check Direct 2nd Year Pharmacy CAP Round 1 Allotment Result

Click here to go to the official website: " dsp2026.mahacet.org.in ".

". Click on the link "CAP Round 1 Provisional Allotment List" under Important Links section of the Home Page.

Enter your Application ID which starts with DSP26 and Date of Birth.

Click on Submit button to check your name and position.

Candidates should note that the CET Cell has confirmed date of release of DSP 2026 CAP Round 1 result. It has not mentioned any specific time. As per previous records however, DSP CAP Round 1 result will be published any time by today evening.

Candidates who do not get admission in DSP 2026 CAP Round 1, can participate in Direct 2nd Year Pharmacy CAP Round 2 which will start on August 10, 2026 with the release of seat matrix or vacant seat details.

The Maharashtra State Common Entrance Test (CET) Cell had released on its official website dsp2026.mahacet.org.in the Notification, simultaneously starting online registration for Admission to Direct Second Year (DSP) Full Time Under Graduate Course in Pharmacy (B Pharm and Pharm D) for the year 2026-27 from July 08, 2026.

Maharashtra Direct 2nd Year Pharmacy Admission 2026 - Important Dates

Online registration of application and uploading of required documents by the Candidate for admission on website (For Maharashtra State/All India/NRI/OCI/PIO/CIWGC/FN candidates): July 08 to 23, 2026 (Extended from July 18, 2026)

Date and schedule of document verification: July 09 to 24, 2026

Display of DSP 2026 Provisional Merit List: July 26, 2026

Submission of grievances if any, for all type of Candidates: July 27 to 29, 2026

Display of DSP26 Final Merit list of Maharashtra State/All India candidates on website: July 31, 2026

Display of Provisional Category wise Seats (Seat Matrix) for CAP Round I: August 01, 2026

Online Submission & Confirmation of Option Form of CAP Round-I through candidate's Login by the Candidate: August 02 to 04, 2026

Display of Provisional Allotment of DSP 26 CAP Round I: August 06, 2026

Accepting to the offered seat by candidate through his/her login as per Allotment of CAP Round I: August 07 to 09, 2026 up to 03:00 PM

Display of Provisional Vacant Seats for Direct 2nd year CAP Round II : August 10, 2026

Display of Provisional Allotment of DSP 2026 CAP Round II: August 15, 2026

Maharashtra MHT CET Counselling for Direct 2nd Year Admission in B Pharm (Pharmacy - DSP 2026) started after MHT CET result that was declared.

Candidates passing D Pharm (Pharmacy Diploma) or selected course in BSc with approved subjects are eligible for admission in Direct Second Year B Pharmacy admission.

Candidates can also refer Provisional Seat Matrix for the Academic Year 2025-26, 2024-25, 2023-24 and CAP round-wise cut off of previous year on the official website.

[Falak Ather Faizee is Trainee Writer at ummid.com]



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