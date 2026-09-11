DME MP NEET UG 2026 Round 2 Result Today: Direct Link to Check

The Department of Medical Education (DME) Madhya Pradesh is releasing on its official website 'dme.mponline.gov.in' Round 2 Seat Allotment Result of NEET UG 2026 (Medical MBBS and Dental - BDS) Counselling today i.e. Friday September 11, 2026

Madhya Pradesh NEET UG Round 2 Allotment 2026: The Department of Medical Education (DME) Madhya Pradesh is releasing on its official website 'dme.mponline.gov.in' Round 2 Seat Allotment Result of NEET UG 2026 (Medical MBBS and Dental - BDS) Counselling today i.e. Friday September 11, 2026.

"The Second Round Allotment List (Provisional) - MP State Combined NEET UG Counselling 2026 (MBBS/BDS Course) will be published on Friday September 11, 2026", DME Madhya Pradesh said in the NEET UG 2026 Round 2 schedule of MP Medical Counselling.

The Department of Medical Education (DME) Madhya Pradesh had started from September 07, 2026 through its official website 'dme.mponline.gov.in' Choice Filling and Locking for MP NEET UG 2026 Round 2 Counselling conducted for admission in Medical (MBBS) and Dental (BDS).

Madhya Pradesh NEET UG Round 2 Allotment 2026

The DME Madhya Pradesh started NEET UG 2026 Second Round 2 Choice Filling after releasing the MBBS and BDS Provisional Merit List on September 07, 2026.

Candidates participating in the MP MBBS BDS Round 2 Counselling before choice filling were asked to study carefully the seat martrix and vacant chart released on the official website on September 07, 2026, and distribution of MBBS and BDS seats in Government and Private Medical and Dental colleges of Madhya Pradesh published on the website.

The date and schedule of Round 2 NEET UG 2026 Choice Filling and Locking for MBBS and BDS candidates was from September 07 to 09, 2026. Based on the options submitted by the candidates, the DMR Madhya Pradesh is releasing NEET UG 2026 Second Round Allotment Result today i.e. Friday September 11, 2026.

Steps to MP NEET UG 2026 Round 2 Allotment Result

Go to the official website: " dme.mponline.gov.in ".

". Click on the box marked as "Allotment List" and click on Second Round Seat Allotment result.

The round 1 allotment result will be available in PDF.

Check your name and allotted college in NEET UG Round 2 Allotment Result 2026 list

Candidates should note the DME Madhya Pradesh has confirmed the date, and not the time, of release of NEET UG 2026 Second Round Result. It will however release the result any time by today evening, candidates should note.

Students, who are allotted seats in the Medical and Dental Second Round, will be required to confirm their admission from September 12 to 18, 2026.

MP NEET UG 2026 Second Round Counselling Schedule

Online Registration on DME Portal: September 05 to 06, 2026 upto 11:59 PM

Publication of vacancies and invitation of objection: September 07, 2026

Publication of Revised Merit List and List of Candidates Eligible for Second Round: September 07, 2026

Choice Filling and Locking by MP Domicile registered candidates: September 07 to 09, 2026.

Madhya Pradesh NEET UG 2026 Second Round Allotment Result: September 11, 2026 .

. Reporting at allotted Medical or Dental College after DME MP NEET UG 2026 Round 1 Allotment: September 12 to 18, 2026

Online Resignation and Cancellation of allotted seats: September 12 to 18, 2026



Madhya Pradesh MBBS/BDS Counselling

Candidates should note that Madhya Pradesh NEET UG 2026 Third and Consequent rounds of counselling will be held for those who are not allotted seat in the second round or for the students who are not satisfied with the allotted seat.

Department of Medical Education (DME) Madhya Pradesh had started from August 05, 2026 through its official website 'dme.mponline.gov.in' registration of students, who wish to participate in the MP NEET UG Medical (MBBS) and Dental (BDS) Counselling 2026. The last date of Online Registration for MBBS and BDS admission counselling in Madhya Pradesh was August 13, 2026, according to DME MP Medical and Dental Counselling Schedule 2026 published earlier.

The DME Madhya Pradesh completed the NEET UG 2026 Round 1 Counselling by releasing the MBBS and BDS 1st Round Allotment Result on August 20, 2026.

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