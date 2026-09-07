Madhya Pradesh NEET UG 2026 Round 2 Choice Filling Starts Today

Department of Medical Education (DME) Madhya Pradesh has started from today i.e. Monday September 07, 2026 through its official website 'dme.mponline.gov.in' Choice Filling and Locking for MP NEET UG 2026 Round 2 Counselling conducted for admission in Medical (MBBS) and Dental (BDS)

DME MP Choice Filling, Round 2 Allotment 2026

Department of Medical Education (DME) Madhya Pradesh has started from today i.e. Monday September 07, 2026 through its official website '' Choice Filling and Locking for MP NEET UG 2026 Round 2 Counselling conducted for admission in Medical (MBBS) and Dental (BDS).

The DME Madhya Pradesh started NEET UG 2026 Second Round 2 Choice Filling after releasing the MBBS and BDS Provisional Merit List today i.e. Monday September 07, 2026.

Candidates participating in the MP MBBS BDS Round 2 Counselling before choice filling should study carefully the seat martrix and vacant chart released on the official website on September 07, 2026, and distribution of MBBS and BDS seats in Government and Private Medical and Dental colleges of Madhya Pradesh published on the website.

The date and schedule of Round 2 NEET UG 2026 Choice Filling and Locking for MBBS and BDS candidates is from September 07 to 09, 2026. Based on the options submitted by the candidates, the DMR Madhya Pradesh will release NEET UG 2026 Second Round Allotment Result on September 11, 2026.

MP NEET 2026 Round 2 Counselling - Choice Filling

Go to the official website: " dme.mponline.gov.in ".

". Log-in using NEET (UG) 2026 Roll Number and Password.

After logging-in, click on Choice Filling.

Select one of the option from Governement or Government and Private.

Pay the fees as per selected option and Press on continue.

Click on the given link and complete choice filling.

Lock your choices through OTP sent on the registered mobile number.

Take a printout of the locked choice.

It should be noted that Fresh Choice Filling locking is compulsory for all candidates who want to participate in the first and consequent rounds.

MP NEET UG Choice Filling Portal Fee

Candidates are advised to read the User Manual for Choice Filling and Choice Locking process of MP state combined NEET UG Counselling (MBBS/BDS Course) (2026-27).

Candidates should note that once the college preferences are shown on the screen, they will be required to pay portal fees.

"Your Selected College Preferences will be shown on this screen now you will have to pay the 100 Rs/- portal fee to lock the choices for allotment, click “Proceed to Lock Choices” button", the DME MP said in the User Manual.

The students will be required to choose the online payment gateway and pay the Rs. 100/- choice locking fee, the DME MP said.

After successful Choice locking, SMS will be sent to your registered mobile no and Online Counselling Choice Filling receipt will be generated. Students are advised to take a print out of the receipt for future reference.

MP NEET UG 2026 Round 2 Allotment List

According to the Medical and Dental counselling schedule, the DME MP will publish the Result of NEET UG 2026 Second Round on September 11, 2026 based on the choice filling submitted by the registered candidates.

Students, who are allotted seats in the Second Round, will be required to confirm their admission from September 12 to 18, 2026.

The allotment list will be published in PDF and can be downloaded easily.

MP NEET UG 2026 Second Round Counselling Schedule

Online Registration on DME Portal: September 05 to 06, 2026 upto 11:59 PM

Publication of vacancies and invitation of objection: September 07, 2026

Publication of Revised Merit List and List of Candidates Eligible for Second Round: September 07, 2026

Choice Filling and Locking by MP Domicile registered candidates: September 07 to 09, 2026 .

. Madhya Pradesh NEET UG 2026 Second Round Allotment Result: September 11, 2026

Reporting at allotted Medical or Dental College after DME MP NEET UG 2026 Round 1 Allotment: September 12 to 18, 2026

Online Resignation and Cancellation of allotted seats: September 12 to 18, 2026

Candidates should note that Madhya Pradesh NEET UG 2026 Third and Consequent rounds of counselling will be held for those who are not allotted seat in the second round or for the students who are not satisfied with the allotted seat.

Department of Medical Education (DME) Madhya Pradesh had started from August 05, 2026 through its official website 'dme.mponline.gov.in' registration of students, who wish to participate in the MP NEET UG Medical (MBBS) and Dental (BDS) Counselling 2026. The last date of Online Registration for MBBS and BDS admission counselling in Madhya Pradesh was August 13, 2026, according to DME MP Medical and Dental Counselling Schedule 2026 published earlier.

The DME Madhya Pradesh completed the NEET UG 2026 Round 1 Counselling by releasing the MBBS and BDS 1st Round Allotment Result on August 20, 2026.

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