In Pictures: Never Seen Before Images of Venus Moon Conjunction

It was the party time for the stargazers again Monday September 14, 2026 when the Venus and Moon formed a planetary conjunction.

Venus-Moon Conjunction: It was the party time for the stargazers again Monday September 14, 2026 when the Venus and Moon formed a planetary conjunction.

What is a Planetary Conjunction?

A Planetary Conjunction is formed when two and more planets and astral objects come close and in line with each other. Though a spectacular sight, a Planetary Conjunction is not something out of the ordinary, nor is it rare or a weird phenomenon.

The same was witnessed in India and other parts of the world Monday when Venus and Moon formed a Conjunction.

The Planet Venus and our neighbor Moon were in fact thousands of miles away on Monday. But, as they were in Conjunction, they appeared so close as if they will touch each other.

Images captured from the Textile City Malegaon by ummid.com showed the two-day old Crescent Moon shining with Venus dazzling below it, painting the dark sky with an extraordinary look.

When Crescent Moon formed smiley face with Venus and Saturn

An equally thrilling planetary aligment of Moon with Venus and Saturn was caught on camera in April last year when the three celestial objects aligned forming a rare 'smiley face'.

Giving details of the rare astral event, NASA reported that Venus, Saturn and Moon on April 25, 2025 formed a triple conjunction, appearing close together in the predawn sky, forming a triangular formation reminiscent of a smiley face.

The two planets acted as the "eyes" of the "smile," with the delicate crescent Moon forming the "mouth", NASA said.

The cosmic pileup seen last April and will be visible tonight is also called a "mini planetary parade".

Skywatchers should also keep in mind that in conjunction, sometimes the planets come so close that they appear almost touching each other like it happened in 2022 . In reality, the three bodies are nowhere near each other, and are located thousdands of miles apart in space.

Similar planetary conjunction or planet parade was also seen in 2004 besides the Palnetary Parade seen around the same period in 2025.

[Images: ummid.com]

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