Watch Tonight: Venus, Saturn, Moon Smiley Face, Triple Conjunction

Venus, Saturn and the Crescent Moon will form a celestial smirk near the horizon Thursday April 25, 2025 forming a rare 'smiley face' triple conjunction

Thursday April 24, 2025 3:02 PM , Science Desk

A planetary conjunction occurs when two or more celestial objects come very close to each other, looking almost touching.

A planetary conjunction is common when Moon comes close to hugging other Planets or two and more planets come close to each other.

"Smiley Face"

On the morning of Friday, Venus, Saturn and Moon will form a triple conjunction, appearing close together in the predawn sky, forming a triangular formation reminiscent of a smiley face, according to NASA.

"The arrangement of Venus, Saturn and a slender crescent Moon may create a unique visual phenomenon resembling a smiling face in the sky", NASA Solar System Ambassador Brenda Culbertson said.

The two planets will act as the "eyes" of the "smile," with the delicate crescent Moon forming the "mouth," Culbertson added.

Venus will be the brighter of the two planets Friday.

"Mini Planetary Parade"

This alignment will be visible to anyone who has a clear view of the eastern horizon before sunrise on 25th April.

April's cosmic pileup follows on the heels of February's great planetary parade , which saw our solar system's five brightest planets - Venus, Jupiter, Mars, Saturn, and Mercury - line up in the night sky together alongside their dimmer siblings, the ice giants Neptune and Uranus.

While Friday's mini parade won't quite live up to that standard, the presence of the waning Crescent Moon close to the horizon is sure to make for a spectacular photo opportunity.

In conjunction, sometimes the planets come so close that they look almost touching each other like it happened in 2022 .

