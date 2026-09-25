UP NEET UG Round 2 Allotment 2026 Today: Time, Link to Check

The Directorate General of Medical Education and Training Uttar Pradesh (DGME UP) is releasing on its official website 'upneet.gov.in' today i.e. Friday September 25, 2026 Second Round UP NEET UG 2026 Allotment List (NEET UG Round 2 Allotment Result) for admission in First Year MBBS / BDS and other Medical Courses for the year 2026-27

UP NEET UG 2026 Second Round Allotment Result: The Directorate General of Medical Education and Training Uttar Pradesh (DGME UP) is releasing on its official website 'upneet.gov.in' today i.e. Friday September 25, 2026 Second Round UP NEET UG 2026 Allotment List (NEET UG Round 2 Allotment Result) for admission in First Year MBBS / BDS and other Medical Courses for thes year 2026-27.

UP NEET UG 2026 Second Round Counselling

The DGME Uttar Pradesh had earlier put on hold the NEET UG 2026 Medical (MBBS) and Dental (BDS) Second Round Counselling due to some “unavoidable reasons". The Directorate, however, released a new notification on September 20, 2026 and announced a revised schedule for the Uttar Pradesh NEET UG 2026 Second Round Counselling.

According to the UP NEET UG Second Round Counselling Revised Schedule , UP NEET UG Second Merit List was released on September 21, 2026. After the release of the UP NEET UG 2026 Round 2 Merit List, the DGME UP started submission of college options and preferences using the option submission form from September 21 to 24, 2026.

Based on the options submitted by the candidates, the DGME Uttar Pradesh will release the NEET UG 2026 Round 2 Allotment Result today i.e. Friday September 25, 2026.

UP NEET UG 2nd Round Counselling 2026 Important Dates

Round 2 Online Registration start date: September 14, 2026

Last date to apply: September 17, 2026

UP NEET UG 2026 Round 2 Merit List release date: September 21, 2026.

Choice Filling/Locking: September 21 to 24, 2026

UP NEET UG 2026 Round 2 Seat allotment Result: September 25, 2026 .

. UP NEET UG Round 2 Allotment Letter Download Date: September 26 to October 01, 2026

Steps and Link to Check UP NEET UG 2026 Round 2 Allotment

Go to official website: " upneet.gov.in ".

". Click on the link marked as 'Seat Info" on the Menu of the home page, and select "Allotted and Vacant Seat".

Click on NEET UG Counselling 2026 and then on "Institute-wise allotted candidates".

Select Institute and Click on submit to see the allotted college.

After the release of NEET UG Round 2 Allotment List, the candidates will be able to download allotment order and confirm their admissions from September 26 to October 01, 2026.

Candidates should note that following the cancellation of rescheduled first round of medical and dental counselling, the seat allotment of Second Round will be done based on the Second Merit List released on September 21, 2026.

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