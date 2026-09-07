Delhi Hostel Collapse Death Toll 7, Many Still Under Debris

The death toll in the Delhi hostel building which collapsed Sunday has risen to 7 with 12 of some 50 others trapped under the debris rescued, officials said

New Delhi: The death toll in the Delhi hostel building which collapsed Sunday has risen to 7 with 12 of some 50 others trapped under the debris rescued, officials said.

“The death count in the Satya Niketan building collapse has risen to seven, while 12 people have been rescued from the debris so far”, Delhi Police said on Monday.

“Rescue teams, including the NDRF, Delhi Fire Services and police personnel, continue to search through the rubble amid concerns that more people may still be trapped beneath the collapsed structure”, the officials said.

The building, located near Delhi University's South Campus and famous as ‘Hostel Daze’, collapsed around 01:30 PM Sunday September 06, 2026. Some 50 students were believed to have been inside the hostel building having a capacity of 75.

Meanwhile, the Delhi Government has suspended the MCD Deputy Commissioner Rakesh Kumar, Executive Engineer Lalit Kumar Goel, Superintending Engineer Ranvir Singh, Assistant Engineer Sunil Chauhan, and Junior Engineer following the tragic incident.

The government also directed that an FIR be registered against the building owner.

Delhi Chief Minister Rekha Gupta after visiting the incident site said students evacuated from the affected area have been provided accommodation and that the government is taking care of them.

"The government is also in direct contact with the parents of those affected by the tragedy", she said.

In a related development, the surrounding buildings used by students for accommadation, including a girl hostel, have also been evacuated. The students living in the hostels have shifted to stay with their relatives and friends.

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