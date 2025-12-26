Explained: How to change gmail.com email address

In a much desired feature, Google has now decided to allow @gmail.com email address users to change with a new user name without losing data and also brand value

Gmail users for long wanted to change their email addresses ending with @gmail.com. Google however did not allow this.

The result was that if a user having email address “abc@gmail.com” wants to change her/his email address to “xyz@gmail.com”, she/he was required to create a new address.

Google has now made it easy

In a blog post released Thursday December 25, 2025, Google said @gmail.com users can now change and modify their email addresses if they wish so without losing their data, purchases and history.

The feature will be rolled out globally but not at once but gradually.

“Whether you are stuck with an unprofessional handle created in high school or simply want a rebrand, Google has historically treated the @gmail.com username as a permanent fixture. However, a significant policy shift is currently underway”, Google said.

“Google has begun a gradual rollout of a feature that allows users to change their existing Google Account email address to a new one, while retaining all their data, purchases, and history”, the tech giant said.

Changing and modifying the email address will not delete the old email address. Instead, the previous address is automatically converted into an alias.

“This ensures continuity”, Google said.

Google also said that the users who changed their email addresses and Google account will receive emails sent to both the new and old addresses in the same inbox.

“Your stored data, including Drive files, Google Photos, and purchase history, remains untouched. You can sign in to Google services using either the new or the old email address”, Google said.

How to change @gmail.com address

Go to " myaccount.google.com/google-account-email " on a computer

" on a computer Select Personal Information from the left-hand menu

Click on Google Account email under the “Contact info” section

Look for a button labeled Change your Google Account email address

Gmail users should note that since this feature is being released gradually, it may not be available to all users immediately. Gmail users therefore follow the steps given above to find out if you are eligible for the new feature.

"If the option is missing, the feature has likely not yet rolled out to your region or account type", Google said.

Google further note that accounts managed by schools, workplaces, or organizations generally cannot change their addresses without administrator approval.



