'Biased': Al Azhar rejects fatwa banning Emiratis from praying at Al-Aqsa

Cairo: A grand scholar at Al-Azhar Al-Sharif, Egypt's renowned Islamic institution, has rejected a fatwa by Al Quds Mufti where he forbids the Emirati people from praying in Al-Aqsa Mosque following the UAE-Israeli peace accord.
"As a specialist in Islamic Fiqh (Islamic jurisprudence) I can't find any religious justification for declaring as haram (forbidden) the worship of any Muslim people in any mosque all over the world based on a political stance taken by these people's leadership," Dr. Abbas Shuman, a member of Al-Azhar's Committee of Senior Scholars.
"I reject any religious fatwa that is not based on Shariah-compliant rules", he added.
"I'm not here defending the UAE's decision, nor interfering in its political stand which is solely determined by its leaders. I'm only dismissing that fatwa as biased as it has no legal sanction and cannot be enforced", he said.
"Turkey has been maintaining normal relations with Israel since 1949 and was the first Islamic nation to recognize Israel. Turkey and Israel enjoy even economic and defense cooperation which far exceeds normalization of relations; and nonetheless, we have not heard — and we don't want to hear — any Palestinian fatwa banning Turks from praying in Al-Aqsa", he added.
"Neither have we heard any Palestinian fatwa banning Qataris, from praying in Al-Aqsa, and likewise, we don't want to hear, though Qatar enjoys commercial relations with Israel," Shuman explained.
"This fatwa, in addition, contradicts with a call by Palestinian leaders for issuing a religious fatwa, urging Muslims all over the world to visit Al-Aqsa and pray there", he said.
"To the best of my knowledge, our Islamic history has not witnessed any fatwa by the righteous forefathers and their descendants banning any Muslim from praying in any mosque around the world," he concluded.
For all the latest News, Opinions and Views, download ummid.com App.
Select Language To Read in Urdu, Hindi, Marathi or Arabic.
SC for CBI probe into Sushant Singh death case; Read reactions
Bahrain sues woman seen breaking Hindu idols in viral video
Muharram 2020 Moon sighting in Saudi Arabia, Iran and other Muslim states today
Time to Introspect, not Mourn for Indian Muslims
Kamala Harris's Indian and African-Jamaican heritages create American dream
Also Read
Kamala Harris is Biden's pick for US Vice President
Pakistan PM cosies up to Turkey, Army chief to Saudi Arabia
Saudi Arabia-Pakistan ties strain again, this time over Kashmir
Maharashtra Covid update: Highest single-day spike of 422 deaths
Gujarat Covid update: Death toll 2,822, total cases 80,942
Deeper Look: How Muslim rulers aided and built Hindu temples
Handover Jagannath Temple to Buddhists to 'undo past wrongs'
SC rules against CAG Audit of PM-CARES Fund
Muslims offer Bengaluru MLA to repair his damaged home
As anger ruled Bengaluru, Muslims form human chain to protect temple