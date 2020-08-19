logo
ED raids 20 locations including Tablighi Jamaat Ameer's residence

Officials refused to divulge any further information on the identity of the people whose houses were being searched

Wednesday August 19, 2020 7:52 PM, IANS

ED Raids Maulana Saad's Delhi Home

Mumbai: The Enforcement Directorate (ED) on Wednesday carried out searches at several locations including Mumbai and Delhi in connection with a money laundering case against Tablighi Jamaat Markaz chief Maulana Saad and others, sources said.

According to top ED sources, the raids were at 20 locations, including seven in Delhi, five in Mumbai, four in Hyderabad, and three in Kerala.

Searches at a money changer centre

An ED source said that the agency also carried out searches at a money changer centre in front of the Tablighi Jamaat building in Nizamuddin Area of Delhi. The source said that the financial probe agency got the information that the foreign currencies were exchanged at the said money changer centre in Nizamuddin.

Besides raiding the residence of Maulana Saad in Zakir Nagar area of Delhi, the searches were conducted at the residential premises in Mumbai's Andheri and SV Road area of a person, who is an alleged associate of Saad.

The ED will also seek details of how much amount was exchanged in the last six years. Officials refused to divulge any further information on the identity of the people whose houses were being searched.

FIR against Tablighi Jamaat Ameer

In April, the ED had lodged a case after Delhi Police filed an FIR against Maulana Saad on charges of culpable homicide and violation of the lockdown rules amid the pandemic outbreak.

The ED registered the Enforcement Case Information Report (ECIR) against Saad under the Prevention of Money Laundering Act (PMLA) based on the FIR registered by Delhi Police on March 31.

The Central probe agency will investigate the funds being received by Saad to organise Tablighi congregations and other activities. Saad's bank account details and other transactions in the country as well as foreign funding from overseas bank accounts will also be part of the ED probe.

