FYJC 2020 Pune PMC: General Merit List releasing today

FYJC Admission 2020 Pune PMC General Merit List: The School Education and Sports Department Maharashtra is set to release on its official website pune.11thadmission.org.in today i.e. Sunday August 23, 2020 First General Merit List (Provisional) of Pune PMC students, including from Pune City, Pimpri, Chinchwad and nearby cities, who have registered for admission to First Year Junior College (FYJC).
According to the FYJC Admission Schedule 2020, the General Merit List for Pune PMC will be released on the official website today at 12:00 noon.
1. Display of Provisional General Merit list. (All Eligible Candidates): August 23 to 25, 2020.
2. Submission of “Objection / correction request” against the General merit through “Grievance Redressal Module” in student login: August 23 to 25, 2020.
3. Online Resolution of Objections / Correction request by concerned Deputy Director of Education: August 23 to 25, 2020 upto 05:00 pm.
Display of Jr. College Allocation list for Regular Round-1Admissions: August 30, 2020.
Online confirmation of admission in the allotted Jr. College by Student: August 31 to Sept 03, 2020.
Time forJr. Colleges to uploadstatus ofadmittedstudentson the website: Sept 03 from 05:00 pm to 08:00 pm
Meanwhile, School Education and Sports Department Maharashtra has asked the students in Pune PMC who participated in Zero Round i.e. Quota Admission to confirm their seats by generating OTP on or efore August 25, 2020.
Online Registration for FYJC Admission 2020 (Class 11 admission) in Pune PMC along with Mumbai, Nagpur, Nashik, Amravati and Aurangabad has simultaneously started online from Ausgust 1, 2020 with filling of Part 1 filling. The students were given chance to fill Part 2 Option Form from August 12.
The Merit List and Cut off of different colleges for FYJC admission will be generated based on the score of students in SSC Class 10. The department will also release vacancy list after Round 1 allocation.
Also Read
