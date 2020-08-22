'BJP can lose 1.2 million votes in 2024 elections'

[Representation.]
Mumbai: Students from all across India, and also a number of others sitting abroad, have flooded millions of messages on Twitter with just one demand - "Postpone NEET and JEE".
Memes, videos and comments ruled Twitter all through the week that started with the SC ruling on a batch of petitions seeking postponement of the two important exams.
After the Supreme Court of India dismissed the petitions Monday, the students went berserk and their campaign with different hash tags intensified further.
The students after the dismissal of their Apex Court, now ran campaigns appealing Prime Minister Modi to intervene and postpone NEET 2020 and JEE Main 2020.
The students are of the opinion that holding the two exams, attended by more than 2.5 million students approximately, could only add up to more Coronavirus cases in India which is already struggling to contain its spread.
BJP MP Subramanian Swamy even wrote a letter to PM Modi saying not postponing NEET and JEE in the present situation could actually lead to suicides.
One small banner posted on Twitter however caught political analysts' attention.
"BJP can lose 1.2 million votes in 2024 and who knows it could be even more, this was just a rough estimate!" a Twitter user @Chakreesh2 wrote, tagging a piece of paper containing a simple calculation to justify his claim.
"Students voice matters! Ignore us it could be just devastating in future (sic)", he added, tagging Prime Minister Modi and Union Education Minister Dr. RP Nishank.
#RIPSUBHASRI_SAVE30LAKH#PostponeJEE_NEETSept BJP can lose 1.2 million votes in 2024 and who knows it could be even more, this was just a rough estimate!@DrRPNishank @narendramodi@EduMinOfIndia Students voice matters! Ignore us it could be just devastating in future... pic.twitter.com/Bk6BpEaDMY— Chakreesh (@Chakreesh2) August 20, 2020
#RIPSUBHASRI_SAVE30LAKH#PostponeJEE_NEETSept BJP can lose 1.2 million votes in 2024 and who knows it could be even more, this was just a rough estimate!@DrRPNishank @narendramodi@EduMinOfIndia Students voice matters! Ignore us it could be just devastating in future... pic.twitter.com/Bk6BpEaDMY
"Continuous News Of Suicide Is Coming From Different Part Of The Country.. Students Are Afraid, In Panic, Furiated, Depressed.. Still Gov. Have No Guts To Come And Talk To Us.... What The Use Of Such Shameful Gov.? (sic)", another user @AnkurKu83306285 wrote using the hash tags #RIPSUBHASRI_SAVE30LAKH
and
#PostponeJEE_NEETSept.
"This is the reality of this country....
PM is worried about Shikhar Dhawan's injury.
PM has time to write a letter to MS. Dhoni.
PM has time to wish N. Sitharaman on her bday.
But he has no sympathy and no time for students...", he added.
"Modi govt has failed to listen to students. They are hellbent on holding exams during pandemic with COVID rising day by day, lockdown being imposed & with lack of public transport", another user @ranvijay_cpiml wrote under Twitter hash tag #ResignNishankPokhriyal.
"Its clear BJP govt is anti student. @EduMinOfIndia minster has to resign!" he added.
For all the latest News, Opinions and Views, download ummid.com App.
Select Language To Read in Urdu, Hindi, Marathi or Arabic.
Modi govt unlikely to postpone NEET, JEE Main
Also Read
Holding NEET, JEE Main may lead to suicides: PM Modi told
NTA unmoved, says NEET, JEE to be held as scheduled
Muharram 2020 Moon spotted; India, Pakistan, Bangladesh ring in Islamic New Year 1442H
Muharram 2020 Moon: Saudi Arabia Calendar switches to Islamic New Year 1442H
'Biased': Al Azhar rejects fatwa banning Emiratis from praying at Al-Aqsa
ED raids 20 locations including Tablighi Jamaat Ameer's residence
Pakistan PM cosies up to Turkey, Army chief to Saudi Arabia
Saudi Arabia-Pakistan ties strain again, this time over Kashmir
Close to 70K new cases, India reports record Covid-19 surge Thursday
Maharashtra Covid update: Highest single-day spike of 422 deaths
Gujarat Covid update: Death toll 2,822, total cases 80,942
Maharashtra welcomes CBI probe into SSR death, but mulls parallel probe
SC for CBI probe into Sushant Singh death case; Read reactions
Shiv Sena smells conspiracy in Sushant death case SC ruling
SC rules against CAG Audit of PM-CARES Fund
Muslims offer Bengaluru MLA to repair his damaged home
As anger ruled Bengaluru, Muslims form human chain to protect temple