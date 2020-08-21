Modi govt unlikely to postpone NEET, JEE Main

New Delhi: Government sources have claimed that there has been a rise of almost 50 per cent in NEET centres this year as compared to last year, and indicated that enough arrangements are in place to hold the competitive examinations, which many people want to be postponed, including BJP's Rajya Sabha MP Subramanian Swamy.
In what appears to be the Centre's decision to go ahead with NEET (National Eligibility cum Entrance Test) and JEE (Joint Entrance Examination), sources in the government cited the Supreme Court order which said:
"We find that there is absolutely no justification in the prayer made for the postponement of the examinations in question relating to NEET UG-2020 as well as JEE (Main), 2020. In our opinion, though there is a pandemic situation, ultimately life has to go on and the career of the students cannot be put in peril for long and a full academic year cannot be wasted."
"We find that there is absolutely no justification in the prayer made for the postponement of the examinations in question relating to NEET UG-2020 as well as JEE (Main), 2020. In our opinion, though there is a pandemic situation, ultimately life has to go on and the career of the students cannot be put in peril for long and a full academic year cannot be wasted."
"Accordingly, the admit cards for the JEE (Main) were released by the National Testing Agency (NTA) and the exam is scheduled from September 1-6. Till date, out of 8,58,273 candidates, 6,49,223 have downloaded their admit cards", said government sources.
"Out of the total candidates, 99.07 per cent have been given the first choice (centre) of their preference. So far, only 120 candidates have requested for a change in the centre cities allotted to them, which is being looked into sympathetically," they said.
The admit cards for the NEET (UG), scheduled to be held on September 13, are scheduled to be released shortly. Out of the total of 15,97,433 candidates, 99.87 per cent are being given the first choice of their preferred city.
Further, in order to facilitate the candidates in the wake of the Covid-19 pandemic, the NTA had provided the JEE (Main) candidates with an option to change their centre cities five times, and as many as 63,931 candidates have availed the same.
Similar option was also given to the NEET (UG) candidates, and about 95,000 of them have availed it.
As per the government sources, elaborate arrangements have been made to sanitise the centres before and after the exams, provide the candidates with fresh masks and (on demand) hand gloves based on the comprehensive guidelines issued in view of the Covid-19 pandemic.
Earlier on Friday, BJP MP Subramanian Swamy had sought Prime Minister Narendra Modi's intervention to direct the Education Ministry to postpone NEET and JEE till Diwali, and even warned of suicides by youth if the tests were not deferred.
In his "urgent letter" to Modi, Swamy said: "Holding the exams, in my opinion, may lead to a large number of suicides by youths around the country."
For all the latest News, Opinions and Views, download ummid.com App.
Select Language To Read in Urdu, Hindi, Marathi or Arabic.
Maharashtra welcomes CBI probe into SSR death, but mulls parallel probe
Also Read
SC for CBI probe into Sushant Singh death case; Read reactions
Shiv Sena smells conspiracy in Sushant death case SC ruling
Bahrain sues woman seen breaking Hindu idols in viral video
Muharram 2020 Moon sighted in India and Pakistan; Bangladesh still undecided
Muharram 2020 Moon: Saudi Arabia Calendar switches to Islamic New Year 1442H
'Biased': Al Azhar rejects fatwa banning Emiratis from praying at Al-Aqsa
ED raids 20 locations including Tablighi Jamaat Ameer's residence
Pakistan PM cosies up to Turkey, Army chief to Saudi Arabia
Saudi Arabia-Pakistan ties strain again, this time over Kashmir
Close to 70K new cases, India reports record Covid-19 surge Thursday
Maharashtra Covid update: Highest single-day spike of 422 deaths
Gujarat Covid update: Death toll 2,822, total cases 80,942
Deeper Look: How Muslim rulers aided and built Hindu temples
Handover Jagannath Temple to Buddhists to 'undo past wrongs'
SC rules against CAG Audit of PM-CARES Fund
Muslims offer Bengaluru MLA to repair his damaged home
As anger ruled Bengaluru, Muslims form human chain to protect temple