logo
Welcome Guest! You are here: Home » Coronavirus Update

Corona Update Kerala: 2,476 new cases take state's tally to 64,355

In the state there are 1,89,781 people under observation at various places and include 17,646 in hospitals

Wednesday August 26, 2020 7:44 PM, ummid.com with inputs from IANS

Kerala Corona

[An octogenarian Covid-19 patient is being discharged from hospital after successful treatment.]

Thiruvananthapuram: The number of new Covid cases in Kerala continued to rise with 2476 testing positive on Wednesday, said State Health Minister K.K. Shailaja.

This is by far the highest daily number of positive cases in the state.

In a statement issued here, Shailaja said that at present there are 22,344 positive cases, while 41,694 people have recovered.

On Wednesday 1351 people were cured , while 40,352 samples was tested.

"Of the 2476 new cases, 2243 were local infectees, and Thiruvananthapuram district had the highest number of cases with 461, of which 445 were local infectees," said Shailaja.

In the state there are 1,89,781 people under observation at various places and include 17,646 in hospitals.

Corona hotspots in Kerala

The state has 604 hot spots.

According to authorities, with the harvest festival of Onam beginning and restrictions being eased with markets and shops opening, the number of cases will reach a peak in the second week of September.

Wednesday also saw statewide protests breaking out with the Congress and the BJP workers taking to the streets, violating all Covid guidelines, demanding the resignation of Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan over the manner in which a fire broke out in the state Secretariat on Tuesday evening.

Shailaja warned that under no circumstances should Covid protocols be violated, as it would create a lot of problems in tackling the pandemic.

Meanwhile, corona positive cases in India Wednesday crossed 32 lakh mark with the addition of 67,151 fresh cases. Covid-19 fatalities in the country stands at 59,449 with 1,059 deaths in the last 24 hours.

For all the latest News, Opinions and Views, download ummid.com App.

Select Language To Read in Urdu, Hindi, Marathi or Arabic.

Share this page

 Post Comments
Note: By posting your comments here you agree to the terms and conditions of www.ummid.com
.
Logo