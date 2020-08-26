Jammu Kashmir Covid-19 cases, deaths go further up

Jammu: Jammu and Kashmir on Wednesday reported 704 new coronavirus cases, including 195 in Jammu division and 509 from Kashmir division, taking its total tally to 34,480.
In all, 19 more COVID-19 deaths were reported -- 04 in Jammu division and 15 in Kashmir division.
As many as 599 more recovered corona patients were discharged from various hospitals, including 126 in Jammu division and 473 in Kashmir division.
According to a daily media bulletin, 7,630 cases are still 'active'. A total of 26,193 patients recovered whereas 657 others died. The death toll was 54 in Jammu division and 603 in Kashmir division.
Of the 9,02,677 test results available as of August 26, as many as 8,68,197 were negative.
Till date, 4,45,720 travellers and persons in contact with suspected cases have been enlisted for observation, including 43,764 in home quarantine, 7,630 in isolation, and 44,146 under home surveillance. Besides, 3,49,523 persons have completed their surveillance period.
Meanwhile, with 67,151 fresh coronavirus infections in 24 hours, India's tally mounted to 32,34,474 on Wednesday, while the death toll climbed to 59,449 with 1,059 more fatalities, said the Health Ministry.
The actual caseload is the active cases, which currently stands at 7,07,267. The silver lining is that the recoveries are over three times more than the active cases.
