New academic year begins in Saudi Arabi Sunday amid Covid scare

Riyadh: New academic year in Saudi Arabia is beginnig from tomorrow i.e. Sunday August 30, 2020 with all schools and educational institutions directed to follow strict Coronavirus guidelines.
The Kingdom has also directed all educational institutions to prepare for remote learning in the first seven weeks of the new academic year.
"While all administrative staff are required to physically go to work, teachers and students will all be attending virtual classes", Arab News is quoted Ibrahim bin Hussein Al-Omari, Director General of Education in the Tabuk region, as saying.
Issuing further guidelines, the Ministry of Education said that Middle and High School students will have to be online from 9 a.m. while Elementary School students will start their classes at 3 p.m.
"The decision is intended to help parents be more involved in younger children’s remote learning", the ministry said.
There is a dedicated app available for kindergarten age children. All classes can be followed through the online platform Vschool.sa, and relevant materials are available from the Apple and Android stores.
"Lessons can also be viewed on the Ain TV channel or on YouTube. Each subject will have a channel of its own on Ain TV, in addition to what is archived on YouTube", the ministry said.
All schools will allocate at least one day a week on which students and their families can attend in order to ensure that those who are unable to access the online platform for any reason can follow up on assignments and evaluations.
Total number of Coronavirus in Saudi Arabia meanwhile jumped to 312,924 with the addition of 1,069 cases Friday. The Kingdom registered 28 new COVID-19-related deaths Friday, taking the death toll 3,813.
For all the latest News, Opinions and Views, download ummid.com App.
Select Language To Read in Urdu, Hindi, Marathi or Arabic.
Karbala: How a Political Skirmish became Religious
Foreign Tablighi Jamaat Members Filling Coffers of PM Cares Fund
Delhi HC bans Sudarshan TV Show derogatory to Jamia Millia Islamia
Also Read
'UPSC Image at Stake': Jamia Millia seeks action against Sudarshan TV
Instead of releasing GST dues, Modi govt asks states to borrow from RBI
Japanese Prime Minister Shinzo Abe resigns
States can reschedule but can't cancel final year exams: SC
Postpone or Hold NEET, JEE Main: India split
Coronavirus count in India crosses 32 lakh
Gujarat Coronavirus tally crosses 90K mark, death toll nears 3K
Corona Update: Karnataka registers near 10K new cases in past 24 hrs
Tablighi Jamaat : 16 more foreign nationals get bail
Tablighi Jamaat: Read how Media underreported, suppressed the Bombay HC ruling
Prashant Bhushan sticks to his tweets, SC reserves ruling
'My bona fide belief': Prashant Bhushan not to apologise in SC over Tweets
Muharram 2020 Moon spotted; India, Pakistan, Bangladesh ring in Islamic New Year 1442H
Muharram 2020 Moon: Saudi Arabia Calendar switches to Islamic New Year 1442H