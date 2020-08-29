logo
Welcome Guest! You are here: Home » Education & Career

New academic year begins in Saudi Arabi Sunday amid Covid scare

Saudi Arabia has directed all educational institutions to prepare for remote learning in the first seven weeks

Saturday August 29, 2020 2:34 PM, ummid.com News Network

Saudi School News

Riyadh: New academic year in Saudi Arabia is beginnig from tomorrow i.e. Sunday August 30, 2020 with all schools and educational institutions directed to follow strict Coronavirus guidelines.

The Kingdom has also directed all educational institutions to prepare for remote learning in the first seven weeks of the new academic year.

"While all administrative staff are required to physically go to work, teachers and students will all be attending virtual classes", Arab News is quoted Ibrahim bin Hussein Al-Omari, Director General of Education in the Tabuk region, as saying.

Saudi school timings

Issuing further guidelines, the Ministry of Education said that Middle and High School students will have to be online from 9 a.m. while Elementary School students will start their classes at 3 p.m.

"The decision is intended to help parents be more involved in younger children’s remote learning", the ministry said.

There is a dedicated app available for kindergarten age children. All classes can be followed through the online platform Vschool.sa, and relevant materials are available from the Apple and Android stores.

Ain TV Channel

"Lessons can also be viewed on the Ain TV channel or on YouTube. Each subject will have a channel of its own on Ain TV, in addition to what is archived on YouTube", the ministry said.

All schools will allocate at least one day a week on which students and their families can attend in order to ensure that those who are unable to access the online platform for any reason can follow up on assignments and evaluations.

Total number of Coronavirus in Saudi Arabia meanwhile jumped to 312,924 with the addition of 1,069 cases Friday. The Kingdom registered 28 new COVID-19-related deaths Friday, taking the death toll 3,813.

For all the latest News, Opinions and Views, download ummid.com App.

Select Language To Read in Urdu, Hindi, Marathi or Arabic.

Share this page

 Post Comments
Note: By posting your comments here you agree to the terms and conditions of www.ummid.com
.
Logo