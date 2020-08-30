logo
FYJC Aurangabad: Round 1 Allotment List 2020 today, download here

Before Round 1 allotment result, FYJC Aurangabad Final Merit List 2020 will be published on the website

Sunday August 30, 2020 3:21 PM, ummid.com News Network

FYJC Aurangabad Round 1 Allotment List 2020

FYJC Admission 2020 Aurangabad Round 1 Allotment: The School Education and Sports Department Maharashtra is set to release on its official website aurangabad.11thadmission.org.in today i.e. Sunday August 30, 2020 Round 1 Allotment List of Aurangabad students, including from Aurangabad City, Khuldabad and nearby areas, who are seeking admission in Class 11 First Year Junior College (FYJC).

According to the FYJC Admission Schedule 2020, Round 1 Allotment result of Aurangabad will be released on the official website today by 06:00 pm. FYJC Round 1 allocation list 2020 will be available through student's log-in.

Steps to check FYJC Round 1 Allotment List 2020 Aurangabad

  1. Click here to go to the official website: aurangabad.11thadmission.org.in.
  2. Log-in using ID and Password.
  3. Click on the appropriate link to download FYJC Round 1 allocation result.
  4. FYJC Round 1 Allotment List in PDF, Cut off and vacancy list can also be accessed using the tabs shown on the FYJC Admission Website Home Page.

Key Points to remember

1. Display of FYJC Round 1 allotment result. (All Eligible Candidates of Aurangabad) and display of cut-off list for First General Admission Round: August 30, 2020 at 03 pm.

2. Before Round 1 allotment result, FYJC Aurangabad Final Merit List 2020 will be published on the website. Final Merit List in PDF can be accessed from the home page or using students' log-in.

3. Students should also get SMS from the education department about the Round 1 allocation result.

4. Part 2 Option Form filling will be suspended till Round 1 admission process is underway. It will resume after Round 2 admission schedule is declared.

FYJC Aurangabad Admission 2020 Important Dates

Display of Jr. College Allocation list for Regular Round-1 Admissions: August 30, 2020.

Online confirmation of admission in the allotted Jr. College by students, admission rejection and admission cancellation, Quota Admission process (Management and Minority) and Surrender of Management Quota seats: from August 31,10:00 am to September 03, 2020 upto 05:00 pm.

Time for Jr. Colleges to upload status of admitted students on the website: Sept 03 from 05:00 pm to 08:00 pm

Online Registration for FYJC Admission 2020 (Class 11 admission) in Aurangabad along with Pune, Nashik, Mumbai, Nagpur and Amravati has simultaneously started online from Ausgust 1, 2020 with filling of Part 1 filling.

The education department had released on August 23 FYJC Aurangabad General Merit List. After the publication of FYJC General Merit List, students in Aurangabad City, Khuldabad and nearby areas were given chance till August 25 for correction. FYJC final list published today will be updated and should be free of all errors.

Logo