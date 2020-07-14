Karnataka 2nd PUC Result 2020 declaring today: Important updates

Karnataka 2nd PUC Results 2020: Girls outshone boys in the 2nd Pre-University (PUC) examinations in Karnataka, results of which were announced on Tuesday. According to the detailed result released today, 68.73% girls cleared the exam against the boys whose pass percentage was 54.77%.
As many as 6.75 lakh students had written the examination. Of them 4.17 lakh students passed registering an overall pass percentage of 61.80%.
In terms of urban versus rural, 62.60% students passed in the urban area while 58.99% were from rural areas.
Three districts where students' performance was excellent were Udupi, Dakshina Kannada and Kodagu whereas the districts where students fared badly were Chitradurga, Raichur and Vijayapura, the minister said.
Streamwise, the pass percentage of students in Science is 82.57%, Commerce 72.60% and Arts 47.90%.
Karnataka Department of Pre-University Education (DPUE) declared on its official website karresults.nic.in the results of Second Year Pre-University (2nd PUC) or Class 12 examinations 2020 today on Tuesday July 14, 2020, it is officially confirmed.
Candidates who had appeared for the Karnakata 12th or 2nd PUC 2020 exam should note that result will be declared on the Karnataka board official website at 11:15 am.
"Karnataka 2nd PU results will be announced at 11:15 am Tuesday July 14, 2020", Education Minister said.
Kar II PUC Result 2020 can also be chekced through the direct link via pue.kar.nic.in. Students can also check their KSEEB Results 2020 via SMS. There could be a slight delay in accessing the result after it is declared.
Karnataka 1st PUC result was declared on May 04, 2020. The state had scheduled to conduct the class 12th or2nd PUC exam from March 3 to 23. However, some papers were postponed due to the Covid-19 lockdown. The exam for English paper was then conducted on June 18 after the lockdown was lifted in the state.
Last year Karnataka 2nd PUC result was declared on April 15, 2019. Karnatana 2nd PUC (12th) pass percentage 2019 was 61.73%. Udupi district had emerged as the best scoring district yet again followed by Dakshin Kannada.
The Department of Pre-University, Government of Karnataka is the organization for implementation of higher secondary education in the state. We function under the Department of Primary and Secondary Education.
There are 1,202 Government Pre-University colleges, 637 Aided Pre-University colleges, 1936 Unaided Pre-University colleges, 165 bifurcated Pre-University colleges and 13 Corporation Pre-university colleges in the state.
More than 07 lakh students enroll in Pre-University courses every year in Karnataka and DPUE offers 23 subjects, 11 languages and 50 combinations for the pre-university curriculum for Class 11 and 12 students.
After PUC result declaration, colleges prepare cut-offs for undergraduate courses on the basis of pass percentage in Karnataka Board PUC exams. The admissions are granted to different undergraduate courses considering the merit in the Karnataka 2nd PUC exams.
