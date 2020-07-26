FYJC Admission 2020: Student registration begins today, Form Part 1 filling from Aug 1

Maharashtra FYJC Online Admission 2020: Directorate of Education (Secondary and Higher Secondary) Maharashtra State will start Online Registration of students willing to take admission in First Year Junior College (FYJC) Class 11 for the adcademic year 2020-21 from today i.e. July 26 through the official website 11thadmission.org.in.
The Online Registration for FYJC Admission 2020 (Class 11 admission) in Mumbai MMR, Pune, Nagpur, Nashik, Amravati and Aurangabad will simultaneously start online at 11:00 am today.
Students should note that you will be allowed to register yourself and create the user ID and Password from today. However, filling of Part 1 Form will start on August 01, 2020.
FYJC 2020 Online Registration of students i.e. filling of Part 1 form was earlier supposed to start from July 26. But, as per the FYJC 2020 Admission revised schedule and 11th Admission Time Table released Friday, Part 1 form filling will start on August 01, 2020 and not today.
FYJC or Class 11 admission in Maharashtra is done online in six regions including - Mumbai MMR, Pune, Nagpur, Nashik, Aurangabad and Amaravati. The school department had separate website for the six cities and regions till 2019.
This year however Directorate of Education (Secondary and Higher Secondary) Maharashtra State has launched a centralised website "11thadmission.org.in" using which a student from any of the the six regions can directly jump to the option of their choice for registration and other updates.
The Online Admission Process for First Year Junior College (FYJC) Class 11 for the year 2020 was earlier started with the colleges in Mumbai, Pune, Nagpur and other cities of Maharashtra filling their details and available seats.
The first step for FYJC 11th Admission is filling of the Part 1 form. According to the FYJC Admission Revised Schedule 2020, Part One form filling will start from August 01, 2020.
FYJC Part One involves basic and personal details of students and preference list of colleges. Interested students will need to go to the FYJC 2020 website to fill the Part One form. Part One Form can be filled before the declaration of Class 10 Matric result.
FYJC Part Two form will be filled only after Class 10 SSC result is declared.
Also Read
