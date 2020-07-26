FYJC Pune Admission 2020: Direct Link for Student Registration

FYJC Pune Admission 2020: Directorate of Education (Secondary and Higher Secondary) Maharashtra has started Online Registration of students in Pune and Pimpri Chinchwad Municipal Corporation (PMC) willing to take admission in First Year Junior College (FYJC) Class 11 for the adcademic year 2020-21 from today i.e. July 26 through the official website pune.11thadmission.org.in.
Online Registration for FYJC Admission 2020 (Class 11 admission) in Pune and Pimpri Chinchwad along with Mumbai, Nagpur, Nashik, Amravati and Aurangabad has simultaneously started online at 11:00 am today.
FYJC Pune PMC students should note that you will be allowed to register yourself and create the user ID and Password from today. Filling of FYJC Part 1 Form will start on August 01, 2020.
The first step for FYJC Pune 11th Admission is filling of the Part 1 form. According to the FYJC Admission Revised Schedule 2020, Part One form filling will start from August 01, 2020.
FYJC Part One involves basic and personal details of students and preference list of colleges. Interested students will need to go to the FYJC 2020 website to fill the Part One form. Part One Form can be filled before the declaration of Class 10 Matric result.
FYJC Part Two form will be filled only after Maharashtra Class 10 SSC result is declared.
