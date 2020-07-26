logo
FYJC Pune Admission 2020: Direct Link for Student Registration

Online Registration for FYJC Pune along with Mumbai, Nagpur, Nashik, Amravati and Aurangabad has simultaneously started online at 11:00 am today

Sunday July 26, 2020 2:38 PM, ummid.com News Network

FYJC Pune 2020

FYJC Pune Admission 2020: Directorate of Education (Secondary and Higher Secondary) Maharashtra has started Online Registration of students in Pune and Pimpri Chinchwad Municipal Corporation (PMC) willing to take admission in First Year Junior College (FYJC) Class 11 for the adcademic year 2020-21 from today i.e. July 26 through the official website pune.11thadmission.org.in.

FYJC Pune Admission 2020 Registration Steps

  1. Click here to go to the official website: pune.11thadmission.org.in.
  2. Click on "Student Registration" on right side bar of the home page.
  3. Enter all the relevant fields including log-in ID and Password.
  4. Enter the Captcha code as you see in the box.
  5. Click on Register button.
  6. Retain and save your ID and Password for future use.

FYJC Pune Part 1 Form 2020

FYJC Pune PMC students should note that you will be allowed to register yourself and create the user ID and Password from today. Filling of FYJC Part 1 Form will start on August 01, 2020.

FYJC PUNE PMC Admission 2020 Process

The first step for FYJC Pune 11th Admission is filling of the Part 1 form. According to the FYJC Admission Revised Schedule 2020, Part One form filling will start from August 01, 2020.

FYJC Part One involves basic and personal details of students and preference list of colleges. Interested students will need to go to the FYJC 2020 website to fill the Part One form. Part One Form can be filled before the declaration of Class 10 Matric result.

FYJC Part Two form will be filled only after Maharashtra Class 10 SSC result is declared.

