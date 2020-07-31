Hindu convert who became Dean College of Hadith Madinah University dies

[Dr. Muhammad Diya Al-Rahman Al-Azami died in Madinah on Thursday July 30, 2020 corresponding to 9th of Dhul Hijjah, the blessed day of Youm e Arafah. (Photo: Twitter/@YasirQadhi)]
Madinah al Munawwarah: Dr Muhammad Ziaur Rahman Azmi, pronounced Dr. Muhammad Diya Al-Rahman Al-Azami in Arabic, a Hindu who converted to Islam and went on to become the Dean of College of Hadith, Madhinah University, died in Madinah on Thursday.
Dr Muhammad Ziaur Rahman Azmi (Dr. Muhammad Diya Al-Rahman Al-Azami) died in Madinah on Thursday July 30, 2020 corresponding to 9th of Dhul Hijjah, the blessed day of Youm e Arafah.
"Dr. Muhammad Diya Al-Rahman Al-Azami passed away on this holiest of days and was prayed over a few hours ago in Al Masjid an Nabawi, and buried right now in the blessed graveyard of Baqi al Gharqad", Yasir Qadhi, one of the students of Dr. Muhammad Diya Al-Rahman Al-Azami and currently Dean of Academic Affairs, Islamic Seminary of America, wrote on Twitter.
My respected Shaykh, Dr. Muḥammad al-Azamī, passed away a few hours ago & was buried just now in Baqī. From being born to a Hindu family to becoming the Dean of the College of Ḥadīth in Madinah, he exemplified a life of dedication and scholarship. More:https://t.co/yvWqxAC28A pic.twitter.com/MrMuZvPYb1— Dr. Yasir Qadhi (@YasirQadhi) July 30, 2020
Besides his family background, Dr Azami is known for his scholarly work on Hadith and his magnum opus titled "Al Jami al Kamil fi al Hadith al Sahih al Shamil" (The Comprehensive Complete Compendium of Sahih Hadith), over 15,000 hadith sifted from almost 180 books.
Talking to Yasir Qadhi in an interview uploaded on YouTube in 2019, Dr. Muhammad Diya Al-Rahman Al-Azami had talked at length about his journey from embracing Islam to becoming the Dean of the College of Hadith, Islamic University of Madinah, and also about the reason behind his scholarly work "Al Jami al Kamil fi al Hadith al Sahih al Shamil".
In the interview, Dr Azami, a resident of Uttar Pradesh, said he converted to Islam in 1960 at the age of 16. After studying for five years at Jamia Darussalam Oomerabad, Tamil Nadu, he shifted to Madinah, Saudi Arabia and did graduation from the Islamic University of Madinah. He later completed his Masters from Ummul Qura University, Makkah and PhD from Al Azhar University, Cairo.
Dr Azami's thesis at Ummul Qura University, Makkah was entitled "Defending Abu Huraira". Abu Huraira (RA) was one of the most popular companions of Prophet Muhmmad (peace be upon him). Dr Azami's work on Abu Huraira (RA) is also a unique scholarly work, like his Jami al Kamil fil Hadith al Sahih al Shamil.
