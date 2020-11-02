NEET UG Counselling 2020 Maharashtra: 12 centres to issue PWD Certificate

Maharashtra NEET UG Counselling 2020: The Maharashtra Common Entrance Test Cell (CET Cell) Monday said 12 centres have been designated for Persons With Disability (PWD) to identify disabilities and issue the certificate and documents needed for admission in MBBS, BDS and other medical courses.
Persons with Disability (PWD) have 5% reservation in State Quota Counselling of Health Science Courses.
"Directorate General of Health Services, Govt. of India, New Delhi has designated 12 centres for identifying disabilities out of 21 bench mark disabilities and issuing PWD Certificate as per MCI guidelines", Maharashtra CET Cell said in a notification released today.
"Accordingly, NEET UG 2020 qualified candidates who wish to claim PWD quota reservation should appear before the Medical Board at any of the designated disability centreand get themselves examined before the last date of registration process", the CET Cell said.
• Charlie Hebdo like magazines have no place in Russia: Kremlin
• Jamiat slams Modi govt's 'irrational' support to French President Macron
• Pakistani Hindus, other minorities protest against French President
• Global Call to Boycott French Products Resonates in India
"It will be the responsibility of the candidate to produce PWD Certificate from the above mentioned board and upload the same within stipulated time", it added.
"Candidates should note that PWD Certificate from any other Hospital/Civil Surgeon will not be considered", the CET Cell said.
Online registration for Maharashtra NEET UG Counselling 2020 and Online Admission Process for Health Science Courses MBBS / BDS / BAMS / BHMS / BUMS / BPTh / BOTh / BASLP / BP&O/ B.Sc (Nursing) will start soon, the Maharashtra CET Cell said though it has not yet confirmed the exact date and time of issuing the notification and registration start date and time.
"CAP shedule will be displayed very soon", the Maharashtra CET Cell NEET UG 2020 official website for first year admission in MBBS, BDS and other courses "cetcell.mahacet.org", said under the Under Graduate Courses Section of the home page.
Candidates who have passed HSC (Class 12) exam and have also cracked NEET exam conducted by NTA can participate in NEET UG Counselling conducted in Maharashtra.
NEET UG Counselling starts in Maharashtra after the declaration of NEET result. The process normally starts in the month of June. This year however it is delayed because of the Coronavirus pandemic.
For all the latest News, Opinions and Views, download ummid.com App.
Select Language To Read in Urdu, Hindi, Marathi or Arabic.
French Attack on Islam, Prophet Muhammad Not New
Also Read
Global Call to Boycott French Products Resonates in India
Jamiat slams Modi govt's 'irrational' support to French President Macron
Dr Mukhtar Ahmad Ansari: A Committed Nationalist, Founder and 2nd Chancellor of Jamia Millia Islamia
Maulana Mohammad Ali Jauhar: Founder and First Vice Chancellor of Jamia Millia Islamia
Hakim Ajmal Khan: Founder and First Chancellor of Jamia Millia Islamia
Jamia Millia Islamia and Shaikhul Hind Maulana Mahmud Hasan
Masjid-e-Nabawi: Little Known Facts and Inside View